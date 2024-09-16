Anzalone, Arnold, St. Brown Injury Updates Promising
The Detroit Lions had multiple players dealing with injuries leading up to and throughout Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Reports on Monday indicated that wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was dealing with a contusion and cramping late in Sunday's game, which forced him to the sidelines on the final drive. Campbell indicated that the All-Pro will be okay moving forward.
"Yeah, just lower-leg," Campbell said. "He'll be good. Soft tissue."
St. Brown bounced back in a big way Sunday after being held to three catches against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. He was targeted 19 times by Jared Goff against Tampa Bay and finished with 11 catches for 119 yards before exiting.
He first went down on a 17-yard catch in the third quarter, appearing to take a hit above his knee. He would return, but left for good on the final drive after a short catch over the middle of the field.
Campbell also updated the statuses of linebacker Alex Anzalone and cornerback Terrion Arnold. Anzalone left and did not return with a brain injury, while Arnold briefly exited and later returned with a finger injury.
"He felt pretty good today, relative to what that was," Campbell said. "So that's always a positive, but we'll see. We'll have to take that day-to-day. And I think (Arnold), nothing significant on the finger, he should be good."
When Arnold left Sunday's game, he was replaced by veteran Kindle Vildor. Rookie Ennis Rakestraw, who was the first corner off the bench in Week 1, suffered a hamstring injury during pregame warmups and was an inactive as a result in Week 2.
Detroit was without defensive end Marcus Davenport and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu Sunday. Davenport was dealing with a groin injury, while Melifonwu missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Campbell did not update the statuses of Rakestraw, Davenport or Melifonwu on Monday.