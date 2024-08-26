Film Review: Examining Lions' Reserve O-Line Pass-Protection Struggles
With the starting offensive linemen entrenched, the Detroit Lions elected to dedicate the preseason to their second-team unit.
Players such as Colby Sorsdal, Giovanni Manu and Kingsley Eguakun got plenty of snaps throughout the team's three preseason games. Detroit has some decisions to make up front, as the talented group will have to be cut down by Tuesday afternoon.
On Saturday, the second-team unit had its struggles working against the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Detroit was not playing its starters, the Steelers played some of their starters on both sides of the ball.
The Lions' line struggled, particularly on the first few series when the Steelers were in a groove on both sides of the ball. Here's what went wrong early in the game for Detroit's offensive line, and how it can be improved.
First possession
After Pittsburgh marched for a touchdown on its opening possession, the Lions and quarterback Hendon Hooker took the field looking for the answer. With Dan Skipper down with an ankle injury, Sorsdal and Manu got the start at tackle. Michael Niese and Duke Clemens started at guard, and Eguakun was the center.
Picking up on a third-and-1, the Lions elected to dial up a short pass for Hooker to try and stay ahead of the chains. This is the first time Hooker sees significant pressure, as Pittsburgh rushes five. The Steelers rush their four down linemen along with a linebacker, who winds up coming free.
Because Eguakun helps Clemens with the defensive tackle, he leaves the A gap vulnerable to his right. This allows the defender to shoot through unblocked. Hooker handles this well, shifting up into the pocket and delivering a strike to Shane Zylstra to convert a first down.
While the third down was successful, it was only the beginning of Detroit's pass-protection struggles. The ensuing three plays were all sacks, leaving the Lions in a tough spot as a result with an eventual turnover.
The first sack deals with the right side of the line getting beaten and the pocket collapsing quickly. Particularly, Eguakun is quickly beaten out of position and Niese gets sidestepped. Sorsdal, meanwhile, does a good job keeping his defender moving upfield in order to create a small lane for Hooker to step up into.
However, just as he steps up, Sorsdal's defender disengages and is able to bring Hooker to the turf. It would've been a difficult play for Hooker to try and drive the ball downfield, as he was unable to really get his feet set while getting into his drop as the pocket collapsed quickly.
On the second of the three consecutive sacks, Hooker deals with one of the glaring parts of his game that has bothered him throughout training camp. He has displayed a tendency of holding onto the ball for too long at points throughout the preseason, and as a result sometimes runs into trouble.
On this snap, he goes through his progressions as he's on his drop. Once he settles, he begins pounding his feet and looks to deliver the ball to his right. However, he hesitates, then hesitates again before the pocket collapses and he's hit for a big loss.
He has the time to throw initially, as the first blocker doesn't come free until after the Tennessee product's first pump fake. Keeanu Benton eventually comes free for the Steelers, beating Clemens and getting to the passer for the takedown.
This play was the biggest of the three, as it ended as a turnover. Now facing a third-and-long, the Lions are forced to stay working through the air, and this play is doomed from the start. As James Mitchell motions from the right side of the formation to the left, Colby Sorsdal becomes the last line of defense on the right side of the formation.
The bad news is that Sorsdal gets beaten out of position by Nick Herbig, who gives the blocker a little stutter step that mixes up his rhythm. Sorsdal becomes flat-footed, at which point Herbig gets by him on his outside shoulder.
Credit to Herbig, who wins around the edge and targets Hooker's throwing arm. The result is a forced fumble, which the Steelers recover. It serves as the start of Pittsburgh's second scoring drive, which puts them ahead, 14-0.
Third possession
The Lions went three-and-out on their second possession, leaving them down 14-0 still as they took the field for their third trip late in the first quarter. After a third-down scramble moved the chains for the offense, Hooker finds himself in some heat once again.
On this play-action concept, Hooker's options don't come open as he finishes his drop and as a result he winds up holding onto the ball for too long. Manu is locked on to his assignment, but the same cannot be said for Clemens and Eguakun.
Jermar Jefferson attempts to help out in pass-pro from the running back spot, so he assists with Clemens' assignment. Eguakun's assignment, Isaiah Loudermilk, comes free and gets his hands up. This gives Hooker no downfield options, and he goes down soon after.
Fourth possession
With the previous possession ending in a punt, the Lions were lacking any form of offensive momentum throughout most of the first half. Despite Hooker's best efforts, the tides still weren't changing on their fourth possession of the game.
On this play, Pittsburgh brings pressure with four rushers. Initially, Eguakun is the player that doesn't face a rusher and he shifts down to help the left side as a result. However, outside linebacker Julian Welschof races around toward the quarterback from the left side of the screen.
Because Eguakun's momentum was going to his right, he's unable to get back to his left quick enough to ward off the rusher. As that's happening, Manu gets beat to his left and the pocket collapses around Hooker for a sack.
The verdict
There is optimism about the Lions' reserve offensive line, which has had its highs and lows throughout the preseason. The unit has plenty of young talent, such as Sorsdal and Manu at the tackle positions. As a result, some of these protection struggles are simply growing pains.
Still, the Lions would've liked the pass-protection to be more tidy in this showing against the Steelers. It certainly wasn't all on them, as Hooker's indecisions led to some of the sacks. But, the Lions, in large part, have room to grow with their backups.
With the volatile nature of the position and injuries that come along with it, these depth players will likely be counted on to come in and play a big role for the Lions at some point this season. As a result, games like Saturday are important when it comes to development for this young offensive line.