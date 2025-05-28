First Look: Aidan Hutchinson Wearing Leg Sleeve
With the Detroit Lions officially beginning organized team activities Wednesday, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson returned to the practice field.
Hutchinson is returning from a season-ending broken leg suffered in Week 6 last season. He told reporters last week that he has been fully cleared for football activities seven months after the injury.
Organized team activities provide teams with the opportunity to conduct non-contact practices prior to the start of training camp.
According to the Lions' team website, "During this phase of the training program teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or 'OTAs'. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. One in every three OTA practices is open to the media in its entirety, which this week falls on Friday."
In a video on the Lions’ social media channels Wednesday, Hutchinson was shown sporting a black sleeve on his injured leg while walking out to the practice field.
Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard recently expressed that Hutchinson had been impressive during workouts. Sheppard said that Hutchinson had been displaying his trademark bend and explosiveness in recent drills.
Hutchinson wasn't the only player making a return, as linebacker Derrick Barnes is back in action after a knee injury sidelined him for the remainder of the 2024 campaign in Week 3.
Additionally, the team published videos of players such as Jared Goff, Jameson Williams and rookie defensive end Ahmed Hassanein ahead of the start of practice. It was a first opportunity for fans to see Williams in his new jersey number, as he switched from No. 9 to No. 1 this season.
Detroit's practice will be open to the media later this week, allowing reporters to get a first look at the 2025 edition of the team.
Here's a look at who the Lions showcased on Day 1 of OTAs Wednesday.