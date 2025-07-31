Five Highlights From Detroit Lions Draft Documentary
The NFL Draft has become one of the biggest spectacles in the offseason. It provides the most intrigue, with teams deciding their future with 10 or less selections.
Naturally, fans have an insatiable hunger to learn about the draft process and how team's decide who to select and the reaction to the eventual draft pick.
“Inside the Den” granted fans of the Detroit Lions that seat in the war room, bringing back behind the scenes access to the team's 2025 Draft, after not doing so last season.
Watching the 50-minute episode brought some revelations about the Lions’ thought process a few short months ago.
The Lions did not want James Pearce Jr.
During the segment featuring the first round of the NFL Draft, Brad Holmes discussed it being a deep draft for offensive and defensive lineman. While the focus remained on Tyleik Williams, particularly how he mirrored current Lion Alim McNeill, one reaction was telling.
When the Atlanta Falcons went and drafted Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr. at the 26th overall selection, it brought cheers in the Lions’ war room. They had identified Atlanta as a team in need of defensive lineman, and their selection of Pearce meant that the Lions’ guy, Williams, would be ripe for the taking at No. 28 overall. Evidently, Pearce did not come close to the Ohio State lineman on their board.
Williams was a player that Holmes & Co. had placed directly with top-5 selection Mason Graham in terms of instincts and intelligence, as revealed on the show. There was a fear of him being gone around pick No. 20, but the Lions remained patient and got their guy, in spite of a trade offer.
Tate Ratledge won the Lions over at NFL Scouting Combine
During the NFL Combine, Tate Ratledge was a stand out performer. In spite of his leg injury during the 2024 season, the interior lineman participated in all of his drills and stood out. His athleticism score ranked top among all combine performers from the interior linemen.
Not only did his athleticism wow the Lions, but his maturity, knowledge, and intensity did, too. From the beginning, he called the combine interview intense. This included being asked how to call the tackle to bump “out out out,” screaming it to lineman coach Hank Fraley.
The guard was asked how his mental grit was, and the adversity he faced. Ratledge brought up working through the death of UGA lineman Devin Willock in 2023, and how the former had to go work out at “their” rack in the weight room days later. He also brought up working through his injury at Georgia his senior year.
During the segment leading up to his eventual selection, the staff called the Georgia product the best long- and short-term player for the team. Owner Sheila Ford Hamp was there, mentioning he can play center, further suggesting the Ragnow retirement was not an out-of-the-blue shock. The Lions made calls for a trade, and were able to secure one with the Broncos. Hank Fraley quipped that he was praying for another lineman to end the segment.
Isaac TeSlaa was a Dan Campbell favorite
Isaac TeSlaa’s selection during day two caused pundits to scratch their heads, but the war room was all in on the Arkansas receiver. The Lions, entering the day with the 102nd selection, were already at peace with trading up, as revealed by Holmes. Dan Campbell was quoted saying “I love this guy,” when the discussion of TeSlaa came around.
This, alongside the belief that TeSlaa would be the better player in his second year in the league, led to the speedster’s selection. His run blocking and effort, alongside his ability to catch the ball with his hands, were the main highlights of his features. That run blocking, in the All-Star setting of the Hula and Senior Bowls, told the Lions that TeSlaa was the culture fit they wanted.
Holmes and the Lions had identified Jacksonville as their trade candidate. The show made sure to highlight Terrion Arnold’s dig at Green Bay during the show, with the war room shown laughing at the 2024 first rounder’s one-liner. Regional scout Dakota Duncan mentioned how he had eyes on TeSlaa dating back to his first collegiate stop at local Hillsdale College.
Miles Frazier was extremely high on the Lions' board
As day two drew to a close, Holmes was asked who his selection would be if he had remained at 102, based on how the board fell. His response, “it would have been the LSU guard (Miles Frazier),” came true on day three.
The spirit was high in the room from the beginning, with Holmes recording the entire war room wearing his collegiate jersey, and calling it something he would never forget. When Frazier kept falling down the board, Holmes and Campbell reiterated they knew who and what the SEC standout was all about. They were ready to cut a deal.
Holmes, in particular, was keen on this pick, pacing and checking to make sure that New England was in on a trade to give the Lions the pick for the interior lineman. It was called a mission complete when acquiring him.
No doubt on any Day 3 selection
During the third day of the draft, the final three selections after Frazier were highly contested inside the Lions’ war room. Not from varying opinions, however, but from the order they wanted each player.
Ahmed Hassanein became the Lions next selection, but there was an internal debate if safety Dan Jackson should be the selection. Hassanein got the nod, and his strength, intensity and performance at the combine, and his ability against top-level competition stood out.
The main play that won the Lions over was Hassanein blowing up Tyler Warren during the college football playoff. The Boise State product was happy to head to Detroit, as he had a great interview in the pre-draft process, calling it his best one.
As far as the final two selections, Jackson and Dominic Lovett, special teams was the main consideration. The staff loved Jackson’s ability at safety and special teams, and thought a few more teams between selections needed a safety, so they nabbed him first, despite questions between taking him or Lovett.
His special teams ability, grit to grind from a walk-on to a two year starter, physicality, and ball-hawking skills got cited as the reasons for his selection. When reviewing the draft, Campbell made sure to point out “we got a safety,” looking over the board with Holmes.
“An ideal world” scenario mentioned both players being available, and that was another manifestation during the draft. Lovett became the final selection, and his gunner film, in particular, won the staff over. He also was a star with the ball in his hands, as seen during the initial weeks of training camp. Special teams will carve a route to the field, but do not think that Lovett's or Jackson’s role ends there this season.
Holmes and Campbell loved this draft, with the coach leading two rounds of applause when offering a speech post-draft. When looking over the board during one of the final scenes, Campbell noted, “it’s a good freakin’ draft.”