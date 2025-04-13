Five Offensive Draft Crushes for Lions
In 2024, the Detroit Lions had the most prolific offense in team history. From passing the ball to running it, the Lions ranked in the top 10 for nearly every statistical category. Unsurprisingly, the historical success saw offensive coordinator Ben Johnson get poached by the Chicago Bears.
Johnson is not the only piece the Lions need to replace in 2025. In free agency, the Lions let Kevin Zeitler walk, alongside depth pieces at receiver and running back. With a majority of the top free agents on the market gone, the NFL Draft becomes the next spot for roster additions.
Here are five players the Lions can use to aid the offense in year one for new OC John Morton.
Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State
If the Detroit Lions don't take a defensive lineman with their first selection in the draft, they'll find an interior offensive lineman. Zabel would be the ideal candidate late in the first round. He has experience in nearly every position, and would be the best choice to replace Kevin Zeitler or Graham Glasgow, depending on how camp goes.
The big concern is strength of competition, but Zabel’s performance (sixth best grade among all tackles) helps brush that away. Zabel is also viewed as a high-upside center, which is certainly a “plus” characteristic if Frank Ragnow elects to hang up his cleats in the coming years.
The Lions have brought Zabel in as one of their top 30 visits, so there is certainly validity attached to all the mock drafts that have the North Dakota State product heading to the Motor City. He would be an ideal candidate, and may be rated higher than any defenders on Brad Holmes’ big board.
Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
On the topic of best available, Burden III is a player that could surprise fans on draft night. Burden has dropped from a top-10 pick at the start of the season to a round-two selection more recently, and might be a player the Lions can't resist passing up in the second round if they trade up.
Part of Burden’s fall is due to his 1,212-yard 2023 campaign being backed up with an underwhelming 676-yard campaign this year. The Tigers went 10-3 this season, but their offense took a step back as a whole.
One knock on Burden is that 75% of his catches came inside 10 yards, but the Lions already have Jameson Williams to serve as the deep threat. Additionally, Burden’s 4.41-timed 40 and his age (21) make him a player that can develop into the Lions’ mold.
A pass-catching quartet of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Williams, Sam LaPorta and Luther Burden would make many jealous of the weapons that Morton has at his disposal.
Dylan Fairchild, IOL, Georgia
Fairchild was a highly-touted left guard at Georgia, only allowing one sack among his 838 pass-blocking snaps between 2022 and 2024. His biggest strength comes against the pass, which was the main knock against Zeitler.
If Detroit addresses the defense early and leaves the offensive line until late Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft, Fairchild could be the ideal candidate. He graded out 42nd among all qualifying guards in college football last season.
The main knock is his functional strength. Per PFF, “Fairchild is likely to at least serve as interior depth with his consistent pass protection skills. Whether or not he can improve his functional strength will determine if he can develop into a starter."
If Fairchild is viewed as a piece to develop, there should be no hesitation to land the Bulldog. Glasgow is entering his age-33 season, and the dead cap drops from $5.8 million this year to $2.8 million in 2026. Christian Mahogany has shown flashes, but it was on a very limited snap count for last season’s sixth-rounder.
Fairchild, at the bare minimum, raises the floor. The Lions have already invested time in him, too. They brought the guard in on an official top-30 visit.
Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois
Assuming the Lions address their biggest needs in the opening two nights of the NFL Draft, the next Lions receiver is likely a Day 3 pick. One such candidate could be Bryant. The star for the Illini put up over 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns between his last two seasons.
He went over 100 yards four times last season, including back-to-back outings at 135 yards and 197 yards, respectively. All of this led to Bryant breaking the Memorial Stadium record for single-season touchdowns on his senior day. He was among the top five in the Big Ten for yards per catch (18.4) and touchdowns.
He can play at all receiver spots -- has the size for it at 6-foot-3 -- and come down with the 50/50 balls. However, his 4.61 in the 40-yard dash scared some scouts away. The Lions did meet with Bryant at the NFL Combine, too.
Marcus Yarns, RB, Delaware
Yarns is the typical productive small-school running back found late in the draft. During his three seasons with 70-plus carries for the Blue Hens, Yarns averaged 6.3 or more yards per carry. On top of that, Yarns added 11 receiving touchdowns during his career.
With Craig Reynolds having recently been extended, a move for running back before the later rounds of the draft would be surprising. Yarns might be the ideal “flyer” candidate if he lasts to the later rounds.
His biggest knocks are his size and his effectiveness in both short-yardage situations and pass protection. Thankfully, the "Sonic and Knuckles" duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery can take the brunt of the short-yardage and pass-block situations.
Yarns would be the ideal back to give Gibbs a breather, something that would be much appreciated if Montgomery or Reynolds suffer an injury in 2025.