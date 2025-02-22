Five Running Backs Lions Should Watch at NFL Combine
The Detroit Lions have two exceptional running backs, and yet that may not stop them from adding another in the Draft.
Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery give the team an excellent one-two punch out of the backfield, and Craig Reynolds proved capable of stepping up when needed due to Montgomery's injury. Sione Vaki, a 2024 fourth-round pick, also flashed intriguing potential in the preseason.
In Indianapolis next week, the Lions will get an opportunity to evaluate this year's crop of draft prospects and determine whether or not another addition is warranted.
Here are five running backs the Lions should watch at the 2025 Scouting Combine.
Jaydon Blue, Texas
Blue is one of the better receiving options out of the backfield, and has ties to the Lions' coaching staff. New running backs coach Tashard Choice coached Blue at Texas, so there is a thread that ties him to the organization.
The Texas product was one-half of a talented duo, along with Tre Wisner. As a result, his statistical production wasn't eye-popping, but he has an established route tree that will help him contribute early in his professional career.
Even with the Lions having an established duo of backs, Blue's ability as a pass-catcher could help him contribute.
Trevor Etienne, Georgia
The brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, Trevor Etienne has NFL pedigree. He has plenty of tools that should help him succeed. He doesn't have the most physical frame, so his size will be a bit of a concern at the NFL level.
However, Etienne has the ability to contribute as a receiver out of the backfield. Athletically he is on par with many of the top talents in this class, and will have a chance to prove it at the Combine. He's considered a mid-round pick, and his athletic traits could make him worth taking a chance on.
Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
Jeanty likely won't be available for the Lions, but it will be exciting to evaluate him at the Combine. He had an exceptional season at Boise State, and played his way into potentially being a top-10 pick. Playing in the Mountain West, Jeanty was a home-run threat every time he touched the ball.
In terms of straight-line speed, Jeanty is among the best. He also has a big frame that allows him to be physical between the tackles. He did carry the ball 750 times in three years, so there's some concern about the overall workload. But, he's a cant-miss prospect at a position that has been undervalued.
Woody Marks, USC
After playing four years at Mississippi State, Marks had a big season after transferring to USC. He set a career-high with 1,133 yards and scored nine touchdowns. He was mentioned by NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah as a potential fit in Detroit because of his ability to do many things well from the position.
Marks caught 261 passes in five seasons at the collegiate level, and his route tree is as solid as any running back in the class. Like Blue, this bodes well for Marks in his chances to contribute early in his career. His breakaway speed can help him turn short passes into big gains, and he'll have a chance to show off that speed in Indianapolis.
Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
After starting his career at FCS school Sacramento State, Skattebo moved to the Power Four, and proved to be one of the best backs in the country at Arizona State. He rushed for over 1,700 yards in 2024, and his stock took a tremendous leap in the team's College Football Playoff loss to Texas.
Skattebo fits the profile of the Lions from a grit and toughness standpoint. He is relentless on tape, as he is physical between the tackles and nearly impossible to bring down for a single defender. If he tests well, he will continue his ascent up draft boards.