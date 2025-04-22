Five Teams That Could Trade for Lions WR Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams' long-term future with the Detroit Lions remains uncertain ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Williams had a breakout season in 2024, but he has at most two years remaining on his rookie contract. As a result, the team will have to decide whether or not to extend him amidst a plethora of potential hefty contracts.
Recent reporting has indicated that some around the league believe that Williams could be on the trade block during the draft, however it's uncertain whether the Lions will ultimately make the move.
Based on the talent he showed last season, there would likely be plenty of suitors for the Alabama product if the Lions were to look for a deal. However, the team could certainly elect to utilize him and try to make the most of the years he still has of team control.
Here are five teams that could be interested in Williams if the Lions are indeed interested in shopping the talented wideout ahead of the NFL draft.
Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys' are looking to return to contender status after a disappointing 2024 season. Dak Prescott played in just eight games, so getting the veteran passer back to health will be key in reviving their hopes. Additionally, the team will be looking to add a secondary option at receiver opposite CeeDee Lamb
Enter Williams, who would be an exciting addition and add a new layer to new head coach Brian Schottenheimer's offense. With Jerry Jones likely eager to quickly get the team back to contention, he could be eager to make a splash. Trading for Williams would do just that, and the Cowboys have 10 draft picks this year to try to make a deal.
Houston Texans
The Texans' timeline has been similar to that of the Lions, as they've reached the playoffs in each of the first two seasons under new head coach Demeco Ryans. C.J. Stroud took a step back after winning Rookie of the Year in 2023, and the Texans are another team with a solidifed top option that would benefit from giving Stroud another target.
Williams would be a nice contrast to Nico Collins, who is a big and physical wideout. Stroud and Williams were teammates for a season at Ohio State, and setting up a reunion could be enticing for the Texans' front office.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers could be in the market for a deep threat after losing Josh Palmer in free agency, as Palmer had the third-deepest average depth of target last season. Williams finished second in the league in yards per reception, and as a result he fits a need as a vertical threat.
Los Angeles brought back Mike Williams, and Ladd McConkey emerged as a nice option, but Williams could be a big-time threat for the Chargers' offense. He's also a willing run-blocker, so he would fit Jim Harbaugh's run-oriented scheme.
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks rebuilt their receiving corps with the additions of Cooper Kupp and Marques Valdes-Scantling, however Williams' speed would offer another element to the team's attack. With Sam Darnold signing a three-year deal, Seattle would benefit from adding another weapon after trading D.K. Metcalf.
Seattle also has 10 picks at their disposal, so they could put together an enticing package for Detroit. Williams would pair nicely as a vertical threat next to Kupp in the slot, giving Darnold an intriguing set of pass-catchers to work with.
Arizona Cardinals
If Arizona were interested, it could pair 2024 top pick Marvin Harrison with another former Ohio State Buckeye in Williams. Behind Williams, the Cardinals have a cast headlined by Michael Wilson and Zay Jones. Making this move would give them another fearful option for opposing defenses.
The Cardinals have one of the better improvising quarterbacks in Kyler Murray, so coach Jonathon Gannon could have the opportunity to scheme up unique looks. Pairing Williams with Harrison would give Arizona an exciting pair of young wideouts capable of stretching defenses.