Jameson Williams Made Lions History in 2024
After being limited in each of his first two NFL seasons, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams emerged as one of the league's elite deep threats in 2024.
Williams set numerous career-high statistical totals, including receiving yards (1,001), catches (58) and touchdowns (seven). He demonstrated a more nuanced route tree, and became a threat that opposing defenses had to consistently gameplan for.
Among his notable feats, Williams' four 50-yard touchdown receptions tied Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase for the league lead. Additionally, he finished second in yards per reception with 17.3 amongst receivers with at least 30 catches.
Indianapolis' Alec Pierce led the league in yards per catch with an average of 22.3 on his 37 receptions.
He also made some Lions franchise history, becoming the first wideout to record five receptions of 50 or more yards since Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson did so in 2013. This number tied Jacksonville's Brian Thomas Jr. for the most in the league.
The Alabama product is also the first player in team history to record seven 30-yard receiving touchdowns to start their career.
Williams is one of three players in team history to record a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game, as he did so against San Francisco in Week 17 on Monday Night Football. He also became the third player in team history to score three 50-yard touchdowns within the team's first four games.
Three of Williams' touchdowns were 60 yards or longer, including a career-long 82-yard scoring grab against the Chicago Bears. This stat ties him for first in franchise history with Cloyce Box, who did it in two separate seasons, and John Greene.
In total, Williams' first three seasons have been prolific. Over his first three seasons, he has the highest average yards after catch with 7.2 amongst wide receivers with a minimum 75 receptions since 1992.
The Lions will face an intriguing decision regarding Williams' long-term future with the team. He is extension-eligible beginning this offseason, and the organization can keep him through at least the end of the 2026 season by picking up his fifth-year option.
However, the price to re-sign a receiver of his caliber could be steep, and because of this, it will be intriguing to see how the Lions organization navigates the final stages of his rookie contract.