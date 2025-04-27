Five Things to Know About New Lions OL Miles Frazier
Entering the final day of the NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions had a long wait to be on the clock. Brad Holmes elected to move that timeline up, swapping a pair of picks to move up 11 spots to select LSU interior offensive lineman Miles Frazier in the fifth round.
Here are five things to know about the Lions’ second SEC lineman taken in the class.
Two-Star to the League
Frazier was underrecruited out of high school, and his season of post-graduate play at Milford Academy earned him offers from Florida International and a trio of Mid-American Conference schools.
He elected to take his talents to FIU, and earned freshman All-American status. LSU was the next move for the lineman, and it paid dividends. He did not allow a sack in his final 20 games in college, with his offensive line being a finalist for the Joe Moore Award as a junior.
High School Teammates with a Pair of NFL Hopefuls
Speaking of Frazier’s time in high school, he spent high school at Eastside High School in New Jersey, competing against future Texas A&M and Syracuse EDGE rusher Fadil Diggs. In Frazier’s next stop, Milford Academy, he played with Buffalo linebacker Shaun Dolac during his sole season.
Both Diggs and Dolac received their calls to the league on Saturday, with Diggs heading to the Saints in the final round and Dolac signing with the Rams after the draft concluded.
Another Player with a National Title
Frazier becomes the third player drafted by Brad Holmes in 2025 with a National Championship. Though Tyleik Williams, Tate Ratledge and Dan Jackson won theirs in college, Frazier won his in 2016 at the 7-on-7 level at IMG Academy for the Next Level Greats.
In the first four selections for Detroit, all four players have championship experience. Isaac TeSlaa, the only player without the national title, won a state title at Ford Field as a junior.
Multiple Starts at Four OL Spots
Frazier was one of the most versatile players in this year’s draft class, having two starts at every offensive line position except center. His final career start was only his second at right tackle, with Emery Jones (91st overall selection on Friday) opting out of LSU’s bowl game and Frazier sticking the course for his last game.
He started 12 games in two years for FIU, all at left tackle. Meanwhile, the Tigers elected to kick Frazier to the inside, starting him at both guard slots at LSU.
Trained with Tate Ratledge
When preparing for the draft, Frazier had a trading partner that Lions fans have heard all about recently. Tate Ratledge, the Lions' second-round selection from Friday night, was among those working out with the LSU alum.
Both players are united in their goals of playing early for the Lions, and now, they know their competition quite well. Frazier views Ratledge as family. The early bonding before even meeting the rest of the locker room is something any fan loves to see.
Having a tight-knit locker room is crucial to success, and Ratledge and Frazier already have a bond.