Former Detroit Lions Cornerback Has Work Out With Patriots
Former Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs earned an opportunity to workout with the New England Patriots this week.
Jacobs, 27, played collegiately at Arkansas prior to joining the Lions as an undrafted free agent back in 2021.
He appeared in 13 games his first NFL season and recorded seven passes defensed and 34 tackles before suffering a torn anterior crucitate ligament. Jacobs remained sidelined to start the 2022 campaign, but wound up starting eight games and appearing in 12.
In 2023, the talented defensive back recorded three interceptions and 55 tackles along with eight passes defensed. Two of those interceptions game in the team's Week 4 win over the Green Bay Packers.
Jacobs was given an opportunity with the Los Angeles Rams prior to the start of the regular season, but was released with an injury settlement before appearing in any games that counted in the standings.
According to Patriots OnSI, "The Patriots actually boast an impressive pair of cornerbacks in the form of Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis, the latter of whom was signed in free agency. However, beyond those two, New England lacks depth at the position. The Pats took a corner late in the NFL Draft, selecting Memphis standout Kobee Minor in the seventh round. However, there is no guarantee that Minor will even make the team's 53-man roster."
It is not expected that Jacobs will earn a contract, but may be on the Patriots radar before training camp in case one of their defensive backs suffers an injury.
The Patriots hired Terrell Williams to serve as their new defensive coordinator and were able to add Davis, the veteran and former Lions cornerback, to their roster in free agency.