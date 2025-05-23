Patriots Work Out Former Lions Defender
The New England Patriots have spent considerable time addressing their defense this offseason, but there is always room for improvement.
With training camp just around the corner, the Patriots — just like the other 31 NFL teams — are still searching for the best possible answers, so it should not come as a surprise that they have expressed interest in signing some more players.
In fact, New England worked out former Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs this week, via Mark Daniels of Mass Live. Daniels added that the Pats aren't expected to sign Daniels at this time.
Jacobs, who played his collegiate football at Arkansas, went undrafted, but landed with the Lions in 2021. He played in 13 games during his rookie campaign, logging 34 tackles and seven passes defended before suffering a torn ACL.
Jacobs' next couple of seasons in Detroit were fairly productive, particularly in 2023 when he registered 55 tackles, three interceptions and eight passes defended.
The 27-year-old signed with the Los Angeles Rams last year, only to get released before the start of the 2024 campaign with an injury settlement.
The Patriots actually boast an impressive pair of cornerbacks in the form of Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis, the latter of whom was signed in free agency. However, beyond those two, New England lacks depth at the position.
The Pats took a corner late in the NFL Draft, selecting Memphis standout Kobee Minor in the seventh round. However, there is no guarantee that Minor will even make the team's 53-man roster.
While it doesn't look like the Patriots will be adding Jacobs, there are certainly other names they may want to consider bringing in, particularly to guard against injury.
New England's pass defense ranked a very respectable 10th in the NFL last season.
