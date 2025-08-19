Former Detroit Lions Quarterback Signs With 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers have signed former Detroit Lions backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld to a one-year contract.
Sudfeld was originally selected by the Washington Commanders as the 187th pick of the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons in Washington before moving on.
The former sixth-round NFL Draft pick has also had stints with the Eagles (2017-21), 49ers (2021-22) and Lions (2022-23).
According to 49ers OnSI, "The 49ers have been searching for a quality third-string quarterback all offseason. They have Brock Purdy, their franchise quarterback, plus they have Mac Jones, a backup quarterback with starting experience. But they don't have anyone notable behind those two. At first, the 49ers had Tanner Mordecai, but he struggled in training camp. So the 49ers signed Carter Bradley, the son of 49ers assistant head coach Gus Bradley, but he struggled in the preseason games."
The 31-year-old has played in six games and went 25 of 37 for 188 yards and one touchdown. Also, he has recorded 10 carries for 28 rushing yards.
In the Lions final preseason game of 2023, the veteran tore his ACL, forcing him to miss the entire season.
“I hate that for him,. That’s tough because Nate’s given us everything that he’s had," Dan Campbell said. "He came in last year and brought something to us. Somebody we were very comfortable with, enough to sign him back. So, I hate that, if that’s the way it goes here.”
Sudfeld was credited by Detroit's coaching staff for being a reliable backup and for providing strong support for Jared Goff.
“He was perfect. I talked about the preparation and being ready to go if called up, the time that he put in,” quarterback coach Mark Brunell explained. “He was great leading up to our games, as far as working with Jared and watching tape together. And then on game day, he was excellent. And it’s very important for a starter to have a resource on the sidelines, in the meeting room, a backup guy that really just wants to help Jared be the best he can be.
“That’s not always the case in quarterback rooms. But in our room, it really makes all the difference in the world. And I think if you’d ask Jared, he’d tell you the same thing and how much he leaned on Nate over the course of the season. I think it really helped our quarterback.”
After struggling mightily in training camp last year, Sudfeld was eventually released by the Lions in August of 2024.