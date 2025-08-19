All 49ers

49ers reunite with familiar face for quarterback depth

The 49ers' quarterback room just improved.

Grant Cohn

Aug 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nate Sudfeld (7) looks on during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Aug 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nate Sudfeld (7) looks on during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

This is an intriguing move.

The 49ers have been searching for a quality third-string quarterback all offseason. They have Brock Purdy, their franchise quarterback, plus they have Mac Jones, a backup quarterback with starting experience. But they don't have anyone notable behind those two.

At first, the 49ers had Tanner Mordecai, but he struggled in training camp. So the 49ers signed Carter Bradley, the son of 49ers assistant head coach Gus Bradley, but he struggled in the preseason games.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Carter Bradley (14) signals to the offense in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Carter Bradley (14) signals to the offense in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

So now, the 49ers have signed veteran quarterback Nate Sudfeld, according to The Athletic's Matt Barrows. Sudfeld is a significant upgrade over Mordecai and Bradley, considering Sudfeld has actual regular-season playing experience, and the other two do not.

Sudfeld, 31, has thrown 37 passes in his career and completed 25 of them, so he doesn't have a ton of experience. But he knows the 49ers' system because he was on their roster in 2021 and for training camp in 2022.

The Commanders originally drafted Sudfeld in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In 2017, they waived him, and he was claimed by the Eagles. In 2021, Sudfeld became a free agent and signed with the 49ers to be their third-string quarterback behind Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nate Sudfeld (7) rolls out of the pocket with the ball during the second quarter against the
Aug 25, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nate Sudfeld (7) rolls out of the pocket with the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In 2022, the 49ers released Sudfeld after he got beaten out by Brock Purdy, who was a rookie and the last pick in the draft. So, Sudfeld signed with the Lions to back up Jared Goff. But, in 2023, Sudfeld tore his ACL, and he did not play in the NFL last season. Now, the 49ers are giving him another chance.

Sudfeld went to high school in Modesto, which is roughly an hour and a half east of the 49ers' facility, so it makes sense that he would want to sign here. And it makes sense that the 49ers would want him, because they're desperate for a quarterback who knows their system now. They tried to develop Tanner Mordecai, who was an undrafted free agent rookie last year, but were unsuccessful. So now, they're turning to a veteran they know.

Eventually, the 49ers will activate rookie quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who currently is recovering from an ACL surgery he had in January. When he returns, the 49ers most likely will release Sudfeld, and that could happen midseason. Or, the 49ers could give Rourke a full red-shirt year, and Sudfeld could stick around all season.

Either way, welcome back, Nate.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News