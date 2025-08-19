49ers reunite with familiar face for quarterback depth
This is an intriguing move.
The 49ers have been searching for a quality third-string quarterback all offseason. They have Brock Purdy, their franchise quarterback, plus they have Mac Jones, a backup quarterback with starting experience. But they don't have anyone notable behind those two.
At first, the 49ers had Tanner Mordecai, but he struggled in training camp. So the 49ers signed Carter Bradley, the son of 49ers assistant head coach Gus Bradley, but he struggled in the preseason games.
So now, the 49ers have signed veteran quarterback Nate Sudfeld, according to The Athletic's Matt Barrows. Sudfeld is a significant upgrade over Mordecai and Bradley, considering Sudfeld has actual regular-season playing experience, and the other two do not.
Sudfeld, 31, has thrown 37 passes in his career and completed 25 of them, so he doesn't have a ton of experience. But he knows the 49ers' system because he was on their roster in 2021 and for training camp in 2022.
The Commanders originally drafted Sudfeld in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In 2017, they waived him, and he was claimed by the Eagles. In 2021, Sudfeld became a free agent and signed with the 49ers to be their third-string quarterback behind Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance.
In 2022, the 49ers released Sudfeld after he got beaten out by Brock Purdy, who was a rookie and the last pick in the draft. So, Sudfeld signed with the Lions to back up Jared Goff. But, in 2023, Sudfeld tore his ACL, and he did not play in the NFL last season. Now, the 49ers are giving him another chance.
Sudfeld went to high school in Modesto, which is roughly an hour and a half east of the 49ers' facility, so it makes sense that he would want to sign here. And it makes sense that the 49ers would want him, because they're desperate for a quarterback who knows their system now. They tried to develop Tanner Mordecai, who was an undrafted free agent rookie last year, but were unsuccessful. So now, they're turning to a veteran they know.
Eventually, the 49ers will activate rookie quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who currently is recovering from an ACL surgery he had in January. When he returns, the 49ers most likely will release Sudfeld, and that could happen midseason. Or, the 49ers could give Rourke a full red-shirt year, and Sudfeld could stick around all season.
Either way, welcome back, Nate.