Former Eagles CB Wanted to Face Lions: 'We Were Going to Punch Them'
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay would have welcomed an opportunity to face his old team in the postseason this past NFL season.
Appearing on a recent episode of the "Pick a Side" podcast, the veteran defensive back was asked which team he would have personally wanted to play against.
"A team I kind of wanted to play was the Detroit Lions. We was a different type of team. Their defense was physical, but they offense was a cute offense. You know what I'm saying? We call it cute because they did a lot of trick plays," said Slay. "A lot of this and a lot of that. We was like, 'W'ere going to knock that cute s**t out, you know? We was a hard grinding defense. Like they was great. Their team was great this year.
"They were like a little, one of them gorillas that be at the zoo that just look at you and be just sitting there and eats. No, we would go bring their ass to the jungle, and see if they can can climb the same trees that we're climbing," Slay continued. "Because we were like, 'Nah, we don't want to do that cute s**t'. Because we just knew. We just knew. Yeah, we wanted to play the Detroit Lions."
Slay expressed the Eagles defense would have asserted their dominance against Detroit's offense.
"I love Detroit, though. That's my second home, one of my homes. So, nothing against them. It's just that that's who we wanted to play, because like I said, they were doing too much cute s**t that we were just like, 'Man, somebody just needs to punch them.' And we were going to punch them."
Slay reiterated again that even if the Lions were healthy next season, it would not be a fair comparison, as both team's would be different. A large segment of Lions' supporters have shared their opinion that Detroit could have defeated the Eagles in the playoffs this year, if the team did not suffer a large rash of injuries.
If the Lions open the season against the Eagles in 2025, the 34-year-old would not have an opportunity to suit up for Philadelphia, as he was recently released by the defending Super Bowl champions.
Slay could end up on a different side of the new league rivalry, as he started his NFL career in Detroit. Recently, he has expressed that a return to the organization that selected him in the second-round of the 2013 NFL Draft would be welcomed.