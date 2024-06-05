Former Lions CB Cam Sutton Signs With Steelers
Former Detroit Lions cornerback Cam Sutton is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to reports Wednesday.
Sutton returns to Pittsburgh on a one-year contract after a year with the Lions. He met with the Steelers last month and spent the first six seasons of his career with the organization after being drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
In his career with the Steelers, Sutton has 168 tackles and eight interceptions.
Sutton initially came to Detroit on a three-year, $33 million deal. However, he was released earlier this offseason after a warrant was issued for his arrest stemming from an incident in Florida. He was wanted for allegations of domestic battery by strangulation.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department posted a message to social media asking for assistance in finding Sutton in mid-March, and the defensive back was reportedly in Detroit when news of his warrant broke.
The Lions would ultimately release Sutton on March 21, and he was taken into police custody on March 31 and released the following day on his own recognizance.
Last year with the Lions, Sutton started every game and finished the year with 65 tackles and one interception. He struggled down the stretch last season while matching up against some of the league's elite receivers, such as Dallas' CeeDee Lamb and Minnesota's Justin Jefferson.
Detroit has overhauled its cornerback room this offseason. While last year's starters, Sutton and Jerry Jacobs, are gone, newcomers Carlton Davis, Amik Robertson, Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw are expected to help out in the secondary.