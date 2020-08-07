AllLions
Former Lions Coach Jim Caldwell is Healthy and Remaining Active

John Maakaron

Jim Caldwell was the coach of the Detroit Lions from 2014-2017, and was arguably one of the most successful coaches in franchise history. 

General manager Bob Quinn decided after Caldwell's fourth season that the organization needed to move in a different direction. 

Despite multiple playoff appearances, back-to-back nine win seasons, and compiling a 62-50 record, Quinn felt that another coach would need to be hired to take the organization to the next level.

Caldwell became a member of the Miami Dolphins coaching staff in February of 2019, but was forced to take a leave of absence only five months later due to an undisclosed health condition.  

On Thursday evening, Caldwell joined ex-Lions safety Glover Quin's "The DB Room" YouTube Show to share stories and memories of his childhood along with his experiences from his various coaching positions.

In regards to his health, Caldwell shared that he has lost 32 pounds and has been on a plant-based diet for over 12 months. 

"Almost back to fighting weight," Caldwell joked. "I feel great. I feel good. I'm running, I'm biking, running 2-3 miles. Really feeling good."

Handling COVID-19 

Caldwell is currently residing in Clemmons, North Carolina and he is  understandably keeping his family in "somewhat of a bubble."

His social life has been understandably restrictive due to concerns about the coronavirus, but he reports that he is staying busy -- including playing several rounds of golf. 

