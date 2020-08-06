AllLions
No Other Detroit Lions Opt Out of 2020 Season

John Maakaron

Center Russell Bodine, defensive tackle John Atkins and wide receiver Geronimo Allison were the three members of Detroit's roster that have chosen not to suit up for 2020.

The 4 p.m. Thursday deadline has passed, and no other Lions have opted out. 

Allison explained that his decision was based on the fact he had a newborn child at home.

"I reported to training camp as a new dad, hopeful to play this season. However, with still so much uncertainty around this very scary virus and the intense desire to protect the health and well-being of my family, I have decided to opt out of this season," Allison explained via his Instagram page.

For players who decide not to suit up this season, the National Football League will pay out $350,000 to an individual considered at-risk for contracting the coronavirus. 

The compensation is set at $150K for the remaining players who have made the decision to opt out this year.

"I think about it every single day. My wife and my kids and a lot of our guys are in the same situations or whether it's their parents or grandparents or whatever it might be," head coach Matt Patricia explained when asked about players opting out. "So, 100 percent, just have to respect everybody's feelings and opinions on trying to stay as safe as possible. Absolutely."

