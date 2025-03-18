Former Lions CB Jeff Okudah Signs With Vikings
Jeff Okudah is returning to the NFC North.
The former No. 3 overall pick of the Detroit Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft is signing a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings, according to multiple reports. Okudah, 26, will now suit up for one of his former team's biggest rivals.
The Vikings have made several additions to their defense this offseason, including the signings of defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave. Okudah is the latest addition to a cornerback room that includes Byron Murphy, who inked a three-year, $66 million contract extension this offseason.
Okudah entered the league with Detroit and spent three seasons with the organization. After an up-and-down rookie campaign in which he battled injuries, he suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in the first game of his second season.
The Ohio State product returned for the 2022 season and started 15 games, but was dealt to Atlanta ahead of the 2023 season. In his Lions career, Okudah appeared in 25 games with 22 starts. He recorded 124 tackles, six for loss, two interceptions and one touchdown.
He spent a year with the Falcons before signing with the Houston Texans last offseason. Okudah played in six games last year in Houston, recording nine tackles and one pass defensed. Now, he joins the Vikings as they look to dethrone the Lions for the NFC North title. Detroit has won back-to-back division titles.
Shane Zylstra returns to Detroit
The Lions have re-signed tight end Shane Zylstra, according to his agency. Zylstra was previously not tendered a restricted free agent contract.
Zylstra returns to a tight end room that features Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright and new free agent addition Kenny Yeboah. In his career, Zylstra has appeared in 29 games for Detroit dating back to the 2021 season.
Last year, Zylstra tallied one reception for 22 yards in 12 games. For his career, he has 15 catches for 116 yards and four touchdowns.