Lions Land Tennessee Pass Rusher in Latest Mel Kiper Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions are projected to potentially come full circle by targeting players in the trenches early in the 2025 NFL Draft.
General manager Brad Holmes started his tenure in Motown targeting right tackle Penei Sewell with his first-ever Lions draft selection.
With glaring needs at offensive and defensive line, Holmes could target one of the more intriguing defense ends with the 28th overall pick in the draft.
In Mel Kiper's latest mock draft, Holmes and Detroit's personnel department target Tennessee Volunteers pass rusher James Pearce.
"Pearce could be the answer opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Besides figuring out how to stay healthy, the second edge rush spot was the Lions' biggest question last season," Kiper wrote. "They traded forZa'Darius Smith at midseason, and he ended up contributing with four sacks over eight games. But to get past their playoff hump, having a steadier presence rushing the passer on the other side of Hutchinson is key. Pearce had just 7.5 sacks in 2024, but his 19% pressure rate was second in the FBS. He keeps offensive tackles guessing with his burst and strength."
At Tennessee, Pearce totaled 19.5 sacks in three seasons. He was one of the more efficient rushers in the country, as he earned a Pro Football Focus pass rush grade of 89.4 and had 55 pressures in 2024.
His explosiveness is his defining trait, and he put this on full display when he ran a 4.47 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"I do want to show people who the best defensive player is in this draft," Pearce told reporters at the scouting combine. "I want to continue to put that out there. On the football field, I don't like when people try to play me as anything less than I am, which is a great player."