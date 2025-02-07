Former Lions OC Ben Johnson Wins Assistant Coach of the Year
The Detroit Lions’ coaching staff has been shaken up over the course of the offseason, and the team’s success in 2024 is a major reason why.
One former member of the staff, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, has been named the 2024 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year after a season in which the Lions enjoyed a historic offensive output. The award was announced Thursday at the NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was also a finalist for the award.
Johnson earned 29 of the first place votes for the award. Glenn had the second-most first place votes with six and was third overall in voting behind Johnson and Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
Johnson earned the award after piloting a Lions offense that led the league in scoring at 33.2 points per game in the regular season. He drew praise across the league for his innovative trick plays and scheme, one that routinely found matchups for the Lions’ offense to exploit.
Detroit finished 15-2, setting several franchise records and earning a second-straight NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the postseason.
Following the season, Johnson took the head coaching job of the Chicago Bears. He has taken a pair of Lions assistant coaches with him in wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El and assistant quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett.
Johnson was replaced on the Lions' coaching staff by John Morton, who worked with Johnson to implement his scheme as a member of the staff in 2022. That season was Johnson's first as offensive coordinator.
Johnson initially was in Detroit as the team's tight ends coach in Dan Campbell's first season as head coach. However, he gained more responsibility when Campbell took over the play-calling duties at midseason. Johnson was officially promoted to offensive coordinator in the offseason.