Former Lions QB Suspended For Alleged Benefits Violations
Former Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is facing a punishment in his role as the head coach at Miami Northwestern High School.
Bridgewater, who won a state championship in his first season as the head coach at his alma mater, has been suspended by the school amidst an investigation from the Florida High School Athletic Association.
According to a report from Rivals, Bridgewater is being investigated for impermissible benefits. Bridgewater had asked fans to cover expenses, such as Uber rides, athletic recovery services and team meals, that were not covered by the school.
Reportedly, Bridgewater's asks included $700 per week for Uber rides, $1,300 per week for recovery services and $2,200 per week for pre-game meals.
The longtime NFL quarterback addressed the suspension in a social media post Sunday.
"The suspension came from MNW and it's impossible to suspend someone who doesn't work for you," Bridgewater wrote. "So if I'm suspended from MNW im free to go to another school of my choice but IM NOT GOING ANYWHERE. And if it comes down to it, I'll volunteer from the bleachers like I used to in 2018 and 2019 when no one had a problem."
Miami Northwestern was also under investigation for allegedly using an ineligible player last year, but that case was ultimately closed.
Bridgewater has played 11 seasons in the NFL, including the last two with the Lions. He announced his retirement with the intention to go coach following the 2023 season, but returned to Detroit late in the regular season after securing a state championship as a coach.
Though he did not appear in a regular season game last year, Bridgewater was elevated to the backup and wound up leading a touchdown drive in the Lions' Divisional Round loss to the Washington Commanders.