Former Lions RB Signs With 49ers

A former Detroit Lions running back has found a new home as the 2025 preseason begins.

Ameer Abdullah, who the Lions drafted in the second-round of the 2015 draft, has signed with the San Francisco 49ers Thursday after a successful workout, according to multiple reports.

The veteran is joining the fifth team of his career, which includes stops in Detroit, Minnesota, Carolina and most recently Las Vegas.

Abdullah rushed for 597 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games as a rookie in Detroit. The following year, he was limited to just two games due to injuries. In 2017, he tallied 552 rushing yards in 14 games.

His final season with the Lions came in 2018, when he was surpassed on the depth chart by rookie Kerryon Johnson and veteran free agent signing LeGarrette Blount. He was waived three games into the season and was claimed by Minnesota.

Abdullah would play parts of three seasons with the Vikings before signing with the Carolina Panthers in October of 2021. After finishing the year in Carolina, he signed with the Raiders and has been with that organization for three seasons.

The veteran has proven to be a nice player for the Raiders as a backup running back, while also carving out a role on special teams. He's played a total of 1,470 special teams snaps across his 10-year NFL career.

In total, Abdullah has logged 1,994 yards and eight touchdowns in 141 career games. He was one of four running backs the 49ers worked out Wednesday, as rookie running back Jordan James is reportedly dealing with an injury.

