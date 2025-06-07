Terrion Arnold Shares Why He Did Not Want to Be Drafted by Packers
The Detroit Lions sent their home crowd into a frenzy during the 2024 NFL draft with the selection of Terrion Arnold.
With the draft being held in Detroit that year, the Lions traded up to get Arnold. The Alabama product walked onto the stage in front of a record crowd to thunderous applause.
However, prior to the draft Arnold was shown to be experiencing some emotions as the result of what was a lengthy process. On the New Wave podcast, Arnold explained that he had a wide range of teams that could take him heading into the night.
As a result, when he dropped through the teens and into the 20's, there were cameras capturing wiping away tears. However, Arnold said that the tears were centered around the possibility of going to one team — the Lions' rival Green Bay Packers.
"They seen I was crying and got emotional for the draft. Bro, I was crying because I thought I was finna go to the Packers. I'm like, man, it's gonna be freezing," Arnold said. "I'm finna go out there. And it's not even that. That's our division rival, all that, they've got great players, I've got nothing against them. I just didn't want to go be in that cold."
However, the Lions jumped past the Packers with a trade up and were able to secure Arnold. He played into the excitement from the crowd, exclaiming, "I'm home."
"When I was doing the little interview and the lady asked, 'How does it feel to be out here?' I'm like, 'I'm home.' I took the lady's mic and all," Arnold said. "When you just hear the crowd and they were chanting my name, I'm like, 'Yeah man, I owe it to them.'"
Arnold finished his rookie season with 15 starts in 16 appearances, notching 60 combined tackles and 10 passes defensed. He is expected to be one of the team's boundary corners again in 2024 and is expected to take a big leap in his second NFL season.