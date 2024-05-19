Former NFL GM Links Popular Former Safety to Lions
The Detroit Lions parted ways with Quandre Diggs during the 2019 campaign in a trade. Diggs would be named a Pro Bowl selection each of the following three years, making the deal a tough one for Detroit.
According to information reported, the split was not the most amicable. Though Diggs has always voiced his love for the city, there were rumored issues in the relationship with the Lions' previous regime and head coach Matt Patricia.
However, with the Lions now under the direction of Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell, and on a winning trajectory, a reunion has been talked about by various outlets. Diggs is still performing at a high level and the Lions are in need of safety depth.
As a result, The Athletic's Randy Mueller suggested a return would be beneficial for both parties in a piece suggesting landing spots for talented veterans who are still available.
"I actually think a return to the Motor City, where he spent his first five years in the league, would make some sense," Mueller said. "The Lions have remade their secondary, especially at corner, and a veteran communicator could be just what the doctor ordered to bring the back end together. Diggs made good money in Seattle, so perhaps he would be willing to take a discount to join a contender, and his prior ties to the Lions could be helpful. He would fit seamlessly into their new culture under Dan Campbell."
Here are other storylines surrounding the Lions on Sunday, May 19.
