Commanders Seeking to Hire Fast-Rising Lions Senior Director
The Detroit Lions may be in danger of losing an important part of their front office.
According to reports from NFL media, the Washington Commanders are in talks to hire Brandon Sosna. Though his role with the Commanders was not specified, it is believed to be high-ranking.
Currently the Lions’ Senior Director, Football Administration, Sosna has been highly regarded by the Lions’ coaching staff as well as general manager Brad Holmes.
"That’s the great thing about Brandon. He’s about as elite of a communicator as I’ve been around," Holmes said during the NFL annual meetings earlier this offseason. "And he’s a grinder. He’s a grinder just like I am, just like a lot of guys in our building."
Sosna would be the second significant member of the Lions’ front office to depart for Washington, joining former Lions’ director of player personnel Lance Newmark, who had been with the Lions for the previous 26 seasons.
Sosna would become part of the staff for new Washington general manager Adam Peters.
Sosna came to the Lions prior to the 2022 season from USC, where he served as the Executive Associate Senior Athletic Director/Chief of Staff. In his role with the Lions, he was responsible for overseeing moves with regards to the salary cap and served as the team’s primary negotiator on contracts.
The Lions have signed three significant, long-term extensions this season. The organization agreed to deals with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell and Jared Goff worth a combined value of over $444 million over the next several years.