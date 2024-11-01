Former NFL GM Going Viral For Ridiculous Lions Trade Proposal
Former NFL general manager Mike Tannebaum made waves Friday morning for proposing one of the worst-ever trade deals involving the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns.
“The Lions are gonna acquire Myles Garrett for three first-round picks, Jahmyr Gibbs and a second-round pick," Tannenbaum explained on ESPN's latest "Get Up" morning show. "And the Detroit Lions are gonna win the Super Bowl.”
Instantly, the co-hosts were left scratching their heads and befuddled.
Dan Graziano quipped, “They’re gonna throw in the Joe Louis fist? They’re gonna throw in the GM building? What else? The bridge to Canada?”
Tannenbaum was willing to defend his stance, explaining, "Why wouldn't they win the Super Bowl with Myles Garrett with the way this offense is going?"
"You could win it without them," Graziano replied.
Xavier McKinney: I Don't 'Respect' Lions Embarrassing Teams
Across the league, it is widely believed the Lions are seeking to add to their defensive line, as the injury to Aidan Hutchinson has had clear consequences.
“They need a pass rusher in the worst way," Tannenbaum said. "Aidan Hutchinson may come back, this guy (Garrett) is still young, in the prime of his career and if I'm Detroit, I can win the Super Bowl. Jahmyr Gibbs is a good player but he's replaceable.”
The most popular player linked to Detroit is Browns defensive lineman Za'Darius Smith.
"You got the the right team, wrong player. Go get Za'Darius Smith and keep your picks," said Bart Scott. "Jahmyr Gibbs in their home run hitter. This is a team that's based off running the football. Za'Darius Smith will be just fine, you get him for a box of kool aid."
Lions fans were quick to pan the proposal, as Gibbs is emerging as an explosive offensive weapon.
“This team is good enough without making that type of change. Giving up Jahmyr Gibbs is giving up part of your offensive identity," said Ryan Clark. "And the offensive identity of this team, to me, is the driving force to them winning the Super Bowl."