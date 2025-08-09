Former Wolverines WR Among Highest Lions PFF-Graded Players
Detroit Lions head coach gave his top two draft picks their first taste of NFL action in Friday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Both Tyleik Williams and Tate Ratledge played in the first half of the team's 17-10 win, which was suspended in the fourth quarter after the injury to defensive back Morice Norris.
Williams logged 16 defensive snaps, while Ratledge played 24 offensive snaps in the game. Ratledge earned a 65.3 overall offensive grade via Pro Football Focus, while Williams posted a 60.6 defensive grade for his performance in Friday's game.
Campbell noted that while the environment wouldn't be the same as it will be when the team opens the season against the Green Bay Packers, introducing the rookies to the atmosphere of playing on the road would ultimately be beneficial for both players.
"I think it's just to get their feet wet. We've done this with every rookie we've had, they've played in one game," Campbell told Lions flagship radio during his pregame interview. "It just gives them a chance to — and no, it won't be like going to Green Bay — but it will be on the road. I'm in line, I'm doing the warm up, my whole preparation, my mindset because I know I am going into competition on a game day, an NFL game. The officials running it, the clock, the quarterback, the crowd. I just think it's good for them, so we'd like to give them a few series here and just get them acclimated."
The Lions also got strong performances from a pair of rookie wide receivers, as well as veteran defenders who sparked the defense by suiting up.
Among the standouts was former Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell, who hauled in two passes for 26 yards.
A former San Francisco 49er, Bell is looking to make the Lions’ roster after two seasons in the NFC West.
Here is a breakdown of the top PFF-grade players for the Lions in their second preseason game.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- QB Kyle Allen – 86.5
- WR Ronnie Bell – 83.6
- WR Jackson Meeks – 83.0
- WR Isaac TeSlaa – 73.7
- C Kingsley Eguakun – 73.7
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- TE Shane Zylstra – 52.3
- OT Giovanni Manu – 47.9
- TE Kenny Yeboah – 47.6
- OT Mason Miller – 46.6
- OG Kayode Awosika – 40.3
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- Nate Lynn – 87.2
- LB Zach Cunningham – 86.5
- CB/S Rock Ya-Sin – 85.8
- CB Nick Whiteside – 84.6
- LB Trevor Nowaske – 75.2
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- LB Ezekiel Turner – 40.5
- CB Erick Hallett – 37.4
- LB Mitchell Agude – 34.0
- EDGE Isaac Ukwu – 33.3
- DT Chris Smith – 32.8