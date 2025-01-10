Four Lions Named AP First-Team All-Pro
The Detroit Lions have once again had multiple players receive First-Team All-Pro honors from the Associated Press.
With the AP All-Pro teams released Friday, the Lions had four players to earn First-Team honors in offensive tackle Penei Sewell, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, safety Kerby Joseph and punter Jack Fox.
It is the second-consecutive selection for both Sewell and St. Brown, while it's the first in the careers of Joseph and Fox, who was a second-team All-Pro in 2020. The four selections ties the most 1991 team for most First-Team All-Pro selections since 1970.
Detroit also had two players selected Second-Team All-Pro, as center Frank Ragnow and punt returner Kalif Raymond earned the honor. It is the second-straight year Ragnow has earned Second-Team honors.
Sewell has become one of the league's best right tackles quickly, as he finished the season with an 87.5 overall offensive grade via Pro Football Focus. He allowed 28 total pressures this season and just one sack.
St. Brown went over 1,000 receiving yards for the third-straight year, notching 1,263 yards on 115 catches. He also had a career-high 12 receiving touchdowns.
Joseph has led the league in interceptions with nine, giving him 17 total in his career over his first three seasons. Though the Lions' defense as a whole has been up and down due to a number of injuries, Joseph has been a steadying force throughout the year.
Despite leading the league in picks, Joseph was snubbed from the Pro Bowl.
The Illinois product praised the work of his teammates on defense after keeping the Minnesota Vikings out of the end zone in Week 18 in a division-clinching 31-9 win.
"They doubted us. They definitely did doubt us," Joseph said following the team's win over the Vikings. "But that just made us go harder, man. We love being the underdogs, so they ain't really believing we can do it. But we came out here and did it."
In addition to the interceptions, Joseph has recorded 83 tackles and one tackle for loss. He also recorded his first career pick-six against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Fox has continued to be one of the league's best punters, as he set a new NFL record for average net yards per punt with 46.2.