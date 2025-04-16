Four Pre-Draft Questions for Lions GM Brad Holmes
The NFL Draft is just eight days away, and the Detroit Lions are likely in the final stages of their preparation for the three-day event.
General manager Brad Holmes will make his final pre-draft media appearance this week, giving reporters one final chance to gain insight on the team's plans prior to the big night.
Here are four questions Holmes could answer during his pre-draft press conference.
How does he feel about paying two receivers hefty contracts?
With Amon-Ra St. Brown already under a contract that will pay him $30 million in average annual value, the focus is shifting to the future of fellow wideout Jameson Williams. The Alabama product has one more year left on his rookie deal, with the potential for another if the team indeed exercises his fifth-year option.
However, at some point in the future the team will have to decide whether to pay him or part ways with him. A recent report that the team hosted Texas WR Matthew Golden sparked debate about his future and whether or not the team should trade him.
Holmes was candid during his media availability at the league meetings about the challenge of extending a wide receiver with the market being what it is for the position.
As a result, it would be intriguing to know his honest thoughts about potentially having two hefty long-term receiver contracts on the books.
Are the additions at CB enough for Lions to not add in the draft?
The Lions were aggressive in adding veteran talent at the cornerback position, as they added three players to the room. D.J. Reed is the headlining addition, but Avonte Maddox and Rock Ya-Sin both have experience and could work into contributing roles.
These additions will be paired with the return of Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw, who now have a year of NFL experience under their belt. Holmes has drafted at least one defensive back in each of his four drafts, so will these additions be enough to buck the trend?
Given Holmes' background in scouting the position, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team add to its secondary at some point. However, it's interesting to ponder whether the veteran additions make Detroit feel confident enough to bypass the top talents at the position
Is more young offensive line depth needed?
The core foundation of the Lions' organization since Holmes and Campbell took over has been strong performance in the trenches. As a result, the Lions have devoted plenty of resources both in the draft and free agency to build their lines on both sides of the ball.
With age starting to creep up on the offensive line, the Lions could likely benefit from adding young depth pieces up front. Four of the five starters return, but the right guard spot vacated by Kevin Zeitler's departure creates a need.
In Christian Mahogany, Giovanni Manu and Colby Sorsdal, the Lions have three options from the past two drafts to compete for the job. Will Holmes consider adding another option, or adding another option as offensive tackle depth, in this year's draft?
How seriously will the team entertain trading up or down on draft night?
Holding the 28th overall pick currently, the Lions are positioned deep in the first round. Holmes has shown some aggression in past years, making moves up in two of the last three drafts to add desired players.
With this late of a pick in the first round, Holmes could once again show some aggressiveness to go up and add a player that he feels wouldn't be available by the time their pick comes around.
On the flip side, he could also sieze an opportunity to add capital and trade back with a team looking to get into the first round and secure a player with the coveted fifth-year option built into first-round picks' rookie contracts.
While Holmes has traditionally played close to the vest throughout the pre-draft process, recent history suggests a move of some sort could be in play. It'll be intriguing to see if he chooses to reveal any information about which way the team is leaning.