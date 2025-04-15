Is Billy Bowman Lions' Safety of Future?
The Detroit Lions have one of the best young safety duos in the NFL, but could still benefit from adding depth at the position in the 2025 NFL draft.
First Team All-Pro Kerby Joseph headlines the group of safeties along with Brian Branch, who is one of the best all-around young defenders in the game. Together, the two give the Lions' a solid foundation, but the position could also use some reliable depth behind them.
With Ifeatu Melifownu off to the Miami Dolphins on a one-year deal, the Lions will need to find a reliable and versatile defensive piece. One potential candidate is Oklahoma's Billy Bowman, who had 11 career interceptions and was a takeaway magnet.
Bowman currently has a late-Day 2 or early Day 3 grade for this year's draft from most draft outlets, including a third round grade from analyst Dane Brugler. He is undersized for the position measuring 5-foot-9 at the Combine, which could cause some teams to look past him, but he could wind up making a team satisfied with his overall ability.
"Overall, Bowman falls short in the size and strength categories, but he is among the best safeties in this class in terms of football IQ, movement skills and competitive urgency," Brugler wrote. "His disruptive versatility on the backend will force teams to consider how much they are willing to compromise on desired size."
Along with his 11 career interceptions, including six in his junior season in 2023, Bowman has 199 combined tackles and 10 for loss. He spent some time both as safety and a nickel in his time at Oklahoma and was a standout on the offensive side in high school, so he's a fluid athlete with serious versatility.
He seems to have exceptional ball skills, high-pointing the ball in the air despite his smaller frame. Bowman has the ability to stay over the top on deep route and fends off quarterbacks trying to divert him with their eyes.
However, the major concern for Bowman is his overall tackling ability. The Lions have traditionally targeted defensive backs who are not afraid to mix it up, and Bowman is certainly not afraid, but his size sometimes becomes an issue if he takes a poor angle.
According to Pro Football Focus, Bowman's missed tackle percentage in every year of his career was above 20 percent. In 2024, that number was 23.1 percent.
If he can develop as a tackler through the early part of his career, Bowman has the overall ability to become a difference maker. However, the tackling issue has traditionally been a non-negotiable characteristic for the Lions, and as a result it wouldn't be surprising to see them go in a different direction.