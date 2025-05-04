Three Free Agents Lions Could Add to Complete Roster
On the heels of two straight NFC North titles, the Detroit Lions have built one of the most complete rosters in the NFC.
The team returns many of its core pieces that helped them earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC with 15 wins last year. However, there are needs that the team has heading into the start of the offseason workout schedule.
As it stands, the Lions are currently at the 90-man roster limit due to their reported undrafted free agent signings. However, there are some areas where they could stand to upgrade. There are intriguing players who could help them round out a roster they hope can elevate them to being a Super Bowl champion.
Ahead of the start of rookie minicamp and organized team activities, here are three free agents the Lions could benefit from adding.
CB Asante Samuel Jr.
Samuel has appeared in 50 games with 47 starts over his four-year career, but appeared in just four last season due to a shoulder injury that he reportedly sustained outside of practice. When healthy, though, he was quite productive in spurts for the Los Angeles Chargers.
He did not record an interception last season, but did have two apiece in each of his first three seasons. Additionally, he had three interceptions in the Chargers' playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 playoffs.
With the additions of D.J. Reed, Avonte Maddox and Rock Ya-Sin, the Lions have made substantial efforts to upgrade the secondary. Amik Robertson, Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw and Khalil Dorsey all return as well, giving the team options.
However, Samuel is a starter-level talent who would elevate the competition in the room for a defense that was one of the league's worst against the pass in 2024.
Adding Samuel would give them another option to compete for a starting job either on the boundary or in the slot, and doing so on a one-year contract would be a minimal commitment for the team while they try to maximize the upside and talent he has.
DE Demarcus Walker
Walker reportedly paid the Lions a visit prior to the draft, and with the team waiting until the sixth-round to add a piece the team could be looking to make a veteran addition. He has been moderately productive throughout his career, notching 14 sacks total across the last three years.
With 100 games played, Walker brings plenty of experience to a relatively young group of Lions defensive ends. While he may not be the elite counterpart for Hutchinson that many desire, he is a durable option who could be a good compliment in the run game.
Having played the last two seasons in Chicago, Walker also has familiarity with playing in the NFC North. With Marcus Davenport and Josh Paschal having dealt with injuries in the past, his durability could give the Lions a safe option at the position opposite of Hutchinson.
OL Brandon Scherff
The Lions have drafted four offensive linemen over the last two drafts, and as a result could be looking to get younger in the trenches. However, if the team is looking for a veteran ready to step in and start at the position vacated by Kevin Zeitler, Scherff is the best option available.
A five-time Pro Bowl selection and one-time All-Pro, Scherff could step right in at right guard and give the Lions a starter-ready option. It also wouldn't take away from the young players getting a chance, as they could compete with Graham Glasgow for the starting spot on the left side after he struggled in 2024.
A veteran on a one-year deal could be a solid decision for the Lions if they come away from OTAs not feeling great about their young options.