Lions 2025 Awards Odds Update
The Detroit Lions have plenty of players among the favorites for seasonal awards odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.
On the offensive side, running back Jahmyr Gibbs has the third-best odds to win Offensive Player of the Year at (+1200). Only Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (+550) and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (+900) have better odds at this stage of the offseason.
Gibbs is coming off a banner second season in which he notched 1,412 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground along with 52 catches, 517 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver. In two NFL seasons, he has totaled 3,190 all-purpose yards and has become one of the game's most dynamic threats.
The Lions have six total players listed with odds to win the award. Others include wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (+3000). Quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Jameson Willliams and running back David Montgomery all have the same odds at (+15000), while tight end Sam LaPorta is listed at (+20000).
Goff is (+3000) to win Most Valuable Player, while Gibbs is (+10000) and Hutchinson and St. Brown are both (+30000). LaPorta and safety Kerby Joseph also have MVP odds at (+50000).
As for the defense, Aidan Hutchinson is tied for the third-best odds to win Defensive Player of the Year at (+900), with Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (+650) and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (+700) serving as the only players above him. Hutchinson is tied with Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt.
Hutchinson was performing at an elite level in 2024 with 7.5 sacks in five games before suffering a season-ending leg injury in Week 6. If he's able to return to that level of production, he'll be in the conversation for the award once again.
Joseph, who led the NFL in interceptions and was a First Team All-Pro selection last season, is listed with (+8500) odds to win the award. Fellow safety Brian Branch has (+10000) odds, while linebacker Jack Campbell is listed at (+30000). New free agent cornerback D.J. Reed and defensive tackle Alim McNeill are both (+40000) to win as well.
Lions third-round pick Isaac TeSlaa is listed at (+20000) to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, while first-round pick Tyleik Williams has (+8000) odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Fifth-year head coach Dan Campbell is currently (+2200) to win NFL Coach of the Year. Former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has the best odds in his first year as coach of the Chicago Bears at (+650). Former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is currently (+1400) to earn the honor.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.