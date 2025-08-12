Giovanni Manu: Lions Practice Slows Down Game
The Detroit Lions made headlines during the 2024 NFL Draft when they traded up to select University of British Columbia standout Giovanni Manu in the fourth round. It was a bold move for a player many considered a developmental project. He also was the very first International Player Pathway program participant drafted.
Manu, a 6-foot-7, 352-pound former rugby player from Tonga, spent five years at British Columbia, and wowed scouts at his pro day with a 4.96-second 40-yard dash and a 33.5-inch vertical leap. Despite his freakish athletic profile, he didn’t suit up for a single regular season game his rookie campaign.
Now entering his second NFL season, Manu is determined to prove he belongs, and he credits Detroit’s grueling practices for helping the game slow down.
“As hard as we practice, I’ll admit, I get my ass whooped out here,” Manu told reporters in Allen Park Monday. “But, when it comes down to the game, everything is so slowed down. That’s one thing (offensive line coach) Hank (Fraley) and I talked about after the Chargers game. I was like, ‘Comparing our speed out here to game level, there’s a method behind Dan’s (Dan Campbell’s) psycho, like his brain.’ Sometimes as a player, you’re like, ‘Why are we going this hard?’ And then you get to the game and realize, ‘This is why we do this.’”
Manu’s daily battles in practice are no small task, lining up against some of the league’s top pass-rushers in EDGEs Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport. And undoubtedly, those matchups have been integral to the second-year pro’s growth.
“Going against those two, like every day, Davenport, Hutch, they get me better each and every day,” Manu said. “I’m like a sponge, even when I get beat, I go up to Hutch and I’m like, ‘What made you feel like you beat me here? What made you feel like you could’ve taken me inside here?’ And he’d be like, ‘You’re just oversetting here, just set square.’ Even things like that, they’re helping me and I’m always trying to look for help.
“And even guys in our room, it’s such a veteran room. I’m extremely blessed and grateful for the room that I’m in, because you’re talking to the vets, (and) not every room in the NFL is like that, where they’re willing to take a guy in and be like a big brother to him. That’s how I feel, and I’m just thankful for all of it.”
Manu saw extended playing time in Detroit’s preseason contest with the Atlanta Falcons Friday, although he’s already moved past that performance.
“That game’s already behind me,” he said. I don’t really consider that a full game because of obviously the way it ended. Towards the end, one of my teammates (Morice Norris was injured), just to see that happen, I wasn’t even thinking about the game afterwards. So, it’s kind of like scrapped out of my mind now. To be honest, out of like 40 plays, I wish I could have like five-six plays back where I could’ve been better.”
Still, Manu believes he’s trending in the right direction. With multiple injuries along the offensive line, he approached the week as if he would play the entire game, and got word from Fraley just before kickoff that he would.
“I definitely did feel like I took a step forward,” Manu said. “I’m just looking to keep building off that.”
The road ahead for Manu won’t be easy. However, if he continues to fine-tune his craft in practice, the game will only continue to slow down for him.