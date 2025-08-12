Checking In With Former Lions: Quarterback Cut, RB Placed on IR
Two former Detroit Lions have seen better days.
Unfortunately for San Francisco 49ers running back Ameer Abdullah, his 2025 season came to an abrupt end.
The former Lions running back had a solid three-year stint with the Las Vegas Raiders, before recently signing with the NFC West squad.
He finished last season with 311 rushing yards, 261 receiving yards, and five total touchdowns in 16 games for the Raiders.
The 32-year-old injured his ribs in the second half against the Denver Broncos, just 11 days after inking a contract.
Abdullah was the Lions’ second-round pick in 2015, and spent the first three seasons of his career with the team before being cut after three appearances in 2018.
MORE: More: Detroit Lions 53-Man Roster Prediction After Preseason Win Against Falcons
According to Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI, "The 5-foot-9, 203-pound running back was selected by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, going 54th overall. In his 10-year tenure across the National Football League, Abdullah has had stints with the Lions (2015-18), Minnesota Vikings (2018-21), Carolina Panthers (2021) and Raiders (2022-24). He has appeared in 141 career games, including 26 starts, amassing 494 carries for 1,994 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Abdullah has been a consistent receiving threat as well, notching 203 receptions for 1,468 yards and 11 touchdowns."
Tim Boyle, who has had previous stints with the Lions, Packers, Bears, Jets, Texans, Dolphins and Giants, had a disastrous last game.
The veteran backup really struggled in his last outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He went 4-of-13 for 24 yards and two interceptions in a preseason loss.
Boyle was looking up at Cam Ward and backup Brandon Allen on the depth chart. He could ill afford a poor outing.
As a result, the Titans made a switch in the quarterbacks room, signing journeyman Trevor Siemian.
Siemian was on the Titans roster last season, but did not appear in any games.
Over the course of his career, he has thrown for 7,751 yards and 44 touchdowns. He has made 16 career starts and appeared in 40 games.
Boyle started three games for the Lions in 2021 when Jared Goff suffered an oblique injury and tested positive for COVID.
He was 0-3 as the team’s starter, throwing for 526 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions.
Boyle spent the 2022 training camp with the Lions, but was cut as the team signed Nate Sudfeld to serve as Goff’s backup.
Briefly
Former Lions running back Jamaal Williams recently had workouts with the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. Both teams decided not to sign the veteran and he remains a free agent.