Jared Goff Is Completely Different Quarterback at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions are hoping the recent stretch of good play from the offense and quarterback Jared Goff can propel them to their sixth victory in their last seven games.

Goff has played a total of eight games at Ford Field in 2022. The team has produced a record of 4-4 so far, with one more game remaining on the home schedule (against the Chicago Bears on New Year's Day).

The ability to take chances deep has allowed the offense more flexibility in its play-calling the past few weeks.

"Earlier this year, I think we took some shots and maybe didn’t connect. So, to see some of those attempts, 10-plus yards connect on, I think that’s awesome for us as an offense," said Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. "But, also, I think it’s, it kind of shows our growth, our chemistry developing. We’ve had a lot of time on task now from training camp, all the way to this point. So, I think these guys are starting to reap those rewards, to a degree.”

The veteran signal-caller averages 277 passing yards per game at Ford Field, and has tossed 20 touchdowns against three interceptions. Goff has a QB rating of 106.9 at home this season.

On the road, a different story is told, as the 28-year-old quarterback only averages 227 passing yards per game. Goff has only tossed two touchdowns, against four interceptions, with a quarterback rating of 81.0 on the road in 2022.

It appears the team relies slightly more on the run away from the confines of home; thus, reducing the opportunities Goff has to toss the football and rack up big statistical numbers.

A significant reason the team has had success as of late has been the play of the embattled quarterback.

In Week 14 against Minnesota, in front of a packed house, Goff torched the Vikings for 330 yards and three touchdowns in a must-have game.

In Detroit's last road game, a 31-18 victory over the Giants at MetLife Stadium, Goff went 17-of-26 for 165 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Another true test awaits for Goff and the offense Sunday, as the Lions again head to MetLife Stadium to face the aggressive defense of New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh.