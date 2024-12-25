All Lions

Notes: Dan Campbell Has Perfect Holiday Outfit

Dan Campbell's holiday photo is going viral online.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell greets wide receiver Jameson Williams (9)
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell greets wide receiver Jameson Williams (9)
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is certainly aware of his reputation as being one of the most aggressive, fearless coaches in the National Football League.

A photo of Campbell's holiday outfit, worn with his family posted on social media, has sent the internet ablaze Wednesday morning.

Detroit's popular head coach was rocking a holiday outfit that highlighted his gutsiness.

One of the reasons Campbell is among the most beloved coaches in Lions history is his light-hearted nature at times and willingness to poke fun at himself.

John Maakaron
