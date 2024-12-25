Notes: Dan Campbell Has Perfect Holiday Outfit
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is certainly aware of his reputation as being one of the most aggressive, fearless coaches in the National Football League.
A photo of Campbell's holiday outfit, worn with his family posted on social media, has sent the internet ablaze Wednesday morning.
Detroit's popular head coach was rocking a holiday outfit that highlighted his gutsiness.
One of the reasons Campbell is among the most beloved coaches in Lions history is his light-hearted nature at times and willingness to poke fun at himself.
Former Seahawks coach interested in Bears head coaching vacancy
The Bears head coaching vacancy could be appealing to several coaches across the college and professional landscape.
According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Pete Caroll, the former Super Bowl-winning coach of the Seahawks, would welcome a chance to take over for Matt Eberflus, who was dismissed earlier this year.
As Schefter wrote, "In recent weeks, Carroll has begun discussing a return in the NFL and now is interested in doing it. He has not yet spoken with any teams yet, per sources, but he would welcome that chance. Although Carroll is 73, everybody who knows him knows that he has more energy than most."
Jameson Williams appears on Amon-Ra St. Brown's podcast
After several failed attempts, Lions wideout Jameson Williams has finally appeared on the "St. Brown Bros" podcast.
The speedy wideout discussed if he felt he was the fastest receiver in the NFL, the hardest hit he ever took this year against Houston, playing for Alabama and if he would ever consider becoming a coach in the league after retiring.
The hour-long conversation provides viewers with more of a glimpse of Williams' personality, insights on how he spends his free time and his personal interests.