Golden Tate Joining Lions' Preseason Broadcast Team With Jason Ross
A former Detroit Lions standout will be around the organization once again, albeit in a new role.
Former wide receiver Golden Tate, who played five seasons with the Lions from 2014-18, will be joining the broadcast booth as the color commentator for the team's three preseason games this fall. He will be working with Jason Ross Jr., who took over as the preseason play-by-play man last season.
The duo, along with sideline reporter Dannie Rogers, will broadcast all three preseason games on Fox 2 through the Detroit Lions Television Network.
"When I signed with the Lions 10 years ago, I remember being impressed with the vision of the organization, and now I'm blown away by it," Tate said in a press release. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the preseason broadcasts with Jason and Dannie to tell the stories of this Super Bowl-caliber group and share my experiences with the fans."
The Lions' preseason opener is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 8 at the New York Giants. Detroit will travel to Kansas City to play the following week on Aug. 17, and round out the preseason with a home game against Pittsburgh on Aug. 24.
"I was walking into training camp earlier this week and got so fired up when I saw a No.15 Tate jersey from behind," Ross told Lions On SI. "That shows how much resonance he has with this great fan base. Golden is going to be golden at this job. Seeing the excitement and passion that he has for the preparation is firing me up for next week. We’re excited to be a team for years to come!"
Tate joined the Lions' organization after four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, and quickly became a big part of the team's passing game. His first year with Detroit saw him log 1,331 receiving yards and four touchdowns, which was the first of three seasons in which he surpassed 1,000 yards.
The Notre Dame product logged a total of 416 receptions for 4,741 yards and 22 touchdowns over his time in Detroit. He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles midseason in 2018. Tate would play two more seasons for the New York Giants from 2019-20 before exiting the league.
After leaving football, Tate signed a contract to play baseball for the Port Angeles Lefties of the West Coast League. He was a dual-sport athlete at Notre Dame and was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 50th round of the 2010 Draft, though he did not sign.
Tate earned Pro Bowl honors once during his time with Detroit and also won a Super Bowl while playing for the Seahawks. In his career, he finished with 695 receptions for 8,278 yards and 46 touchdowns.