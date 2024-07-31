Kerby Joseph: I Love Being Violent
The Detroit Lions defense heard the talk online that a series of practices had passed by without the secondary earning an interception during team drills.
Ennis Rakestraw, Derrick Barnes and rookie safety Loren Strickland changed that Tuesday, as Detroit's defense secured three interceptions against Detroit's offense.
Among the emerging leaders in the secondary is safety Kerby Joseph, who is regularly displaying his passion for the game and willingness to play a physical brand of football, even if it draws the ire of opposing quarterbacks.
“Man, everything. All day, every day we try to get our hands on some footballs," Joseph told Lions On SI Tuesday after practice. "So that just means everything, because that’s what the defense is all about. That’s how you do that, taking the ball away. So any time we get an interception, that's a plus.”
To start training camp, the defense has been slightly ahead of the offense, regularly forcing pass breakups, quarterback pressures and what would be sacks in live reps.
When asked what has led to the early execution, Joseph expressed, “Violence. We’ve got to stay true to our identity. Violence and effort.”
Matching up against one of the league's premiere offenses daily has helped to quickly shape what the expectations are for this young defense.
“Oh, we played amazing. Outstanding. I feel like we had a couple hiccups but that’s what practice is for, just to learn from those mistakes and just to get better," said Joseph. "We come out here just to go against the best offense. Iron sharpens iron. We’re working on our craft, they’re working on their craft. It’s gonna get us better.”
Entering his third season, the 23-year-old has enough experience to be able to hold teammates accountable during meetings.
But it is not just the talented safety doing the talking. Detroit's roster is full of players that are willing to be accountable and hold each other to championship standards.
“I’m the one with the most experience being out there, especially within this defense. I like to just call on our guys, it’s a sense of accountability," said Joseph. "It’s not only me calling out T.A. (Terrion Arnold), but it’s other guys calling each other out. We’re all working together to stay on top of each other to be the best we can be.”
With Joseph, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Brian Branch expected to play significant reps this season, Detroit's defense has more options to deploy what Glenn envisions on a weekly basis.
“I feel like it adds a lot of versatility," Joseph explained. "A lot of different guys got a lot of different attributes and a lot of different talents. We can really game plan a lot of stuff and throw a lot of stuff at other offenses.”
Following the conclusion of the playoffs last year, footage showed Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford calling out Joseph for being a dirty player, after tight end Tyler Higbee tore his anterior cruciate ligament at Ford Field.
For Joseph, he remains focussed on playing physical and violent, which is needed to stay out on the field in Aaron Glenn's defensive scheme.
“I love being physical. That’s everything about me. Ever since I was a little kid, I love being physical, I love being violent," said Joseph. "I feel like it’s even a pleasure that I’ve put on a couple more pounds, so it just adds to my game a little bit more.”
Rakestraw has emerged as a consistent contributor when pads were donned. Teammates are quickly recognizing the second-round pick can made in his defense.
“I feel like once the pads come on, that’s when the "dawgs" come out. And I’ve seen the "dawg" come out in him," said Joseph. "Ennis, he’s got it. We’re all coming along together. He’s lucky to have great vets ahead of him to help him. He’s just gonna be great.”
