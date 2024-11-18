Grades: Few Flaws as Lions Feast on Jaguars
The Detroit Lions impressed once again with their ability to dominate an opponent.
For the second consecutive home game, the Lions steamrolled an AFC opponent. This time, they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 52-6, to advance to 9-1 on the season.
Here are the grades for each position group based on their performance in Sunday's game.
Quarterback: A
Jared Goff bounced back in impeccable fashion against the Jaguars, dicing up the opposing secondary to the tune of 24-of-29 passing for 412 yards and four touchdowns. The yards and touchdowns were both season-high totals for the veteran, who was coming off of a five-interception showing against the Texans.
He delivered a touchdown strike late in the first half, then another to open the third quarter to Jameson Williams. Goff was able to add touchdown passes to Brock Wright and Amon-Ra St. Brown before being pulled early in the fourth quarter.
Hendon Hooker stepped in and led a field goal drive on his first series. The second-year quarterback finished 3-of-4 for 37 yards, including a 21-yard connection with Kalif Raymond.
Running backs: A
While the Lions put up big numbers in the passing game, it was the run game that got the ball rolling. David Montgomery dominated the first drive, then passed the baton to Jahmyr Gibbs who carried the second series. The two players combined for the team's first three scores, with Montgomery scoring twice and Gibbs once.
Montgomery led the way with 75 rushing yards and 20 receiving yards, notching a total of 95 all-purpose yards. Gibbs, meanwhile, added 69 rushing yards along with a 54-yard reception on a swing pass to set up a touchdown.
Wide receivers: A+
The Lions' wide receiving corps collectively had their best performance of the season on Sunday. Amon-Ra St. Brown set the pace with 11 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns, including a 27-yard snag on the team's final drive of the first half.
St. Brown wasn't the only receiver to go over 100 yards, however, as Jameson Williams also notched a career-high 124 receiving yards on four catches. He brought in a 64-yard touchdown in the third quarter, taking a deep crossing route and outrunning the defense for a score.
Tim Patrick got into the mix with three catches for 26 yards and also had an impressive rep as a blocker where he took out two defenders on an eight-yard run by Jahmyr Gibbs. Kalif Raymond had two catches for 30 yards, while Allen Robinson added one for seven yards.
Tight ends: A
Without Sam LaPorta, the Lions turned to the trio of Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra and practice squad elevation James Mitchell. Zylstra had a big play early, catching a short pass and running for a 22-yard gain.
Wright caught his second touchdown pass of the season late in the third quarter, while spending most of his action as a run blocker. The Lions missed LaPorta's ability to generate open windows in the passing game, but Wright and Zylstra were able to help keep the run-blocking at a high level.
Offensive line: A
The Lions' offfensive line welcolmed back Taylor Decker to the mix, meaning the line was once again fully operational after Decker was out last week. Though Decker got beat early on a rush by Travon Walker, the unit did not allow a sack and was performing at a high level.
Penei Sewell had several key blocks and had a literal hand in Montgomery's second touchdown when he pushed the running back through a defender and across the goal line. On Gibbs' 23-yard run that set up his score, both Graham Glasgow and Taylor Decker had big blocks.
Defensive line: A
Sunday marked the first game in a Lions uniform for Za'Darius Smith, who notched a half-sack in the fourth quarter. Smith briefly left the game after taking a shot to the ribs in the first half, but returned in the second half.
Levi Onwuzurike had a tackle for loss, while several members of the defensive line including James Houston, Alim McNeill and DJ Reader had two tackles apiece. While the Lions didn't register but one sack, there was pressure in Jones' face for much of the afternoon. The line also did a good job limiting Travis Etienne to just 2.3 yards-per-carry.
Linebackers: A-
The big story from Sunday will be the loss of Alex Anzalone, who suffered a broken forearm and is out six-to-eight weeks. As a result, the Lions are now down two starting defensive ends and two starting linebackers.
This will likely mean more responsibility for Jack Campbell, along with Malcolm Rodriguez who had a nice tackle early in the game after missing the previous two. To Campbell's credit, he was very effective Sunday with nine total tackles while splitting a sack with Smith.
Ben Niemann had two tackles and is likely the next in line for reps, while the team could also turn to Ezekiel Turner or practice squad linebacker Abraham Beauplan.
Secondary: A
Kerby Joseph got his league-leading seventh interception in the third quarter of Sunday's game, jumping a deep route to give him 15 career interceptions.
Brian Branch made a statement early in the game with a big hit on Evan Engram, and Terrion Arnold had two assisted tackles. Meanwhile, Carlton Davis played with a cast on his hand after breaking his left thumb in practice on Thursday.
Amik Robertson also had an impressive hit, blowing up a screen pass in the flat to force a Jaguars punt in the first half.
Special teams: A
The Lions did not have to punt in Sunday's game, and Jake Bates connected on all of his extra points along with a 54-yard field goal. They allowed a total of 58 return yards to Devin Duvernay on two attempts, while Kalif Raymond had 30 total return yards on three punt return attempts.
Coaching: A
Once again, the Lions did not allow a trap game to so much as formulate. After Jacksonville drove for a field goal on their first possession, the Lions rattled off 28 consecutive points to take a commanding halftime lead.
That wasn't all, however, as the offense kept the pedal down while the defense didn't allow the Jaguars to generate any momentum. Both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn took care of business and continued to prove why they will be coveted in head coaching searches this offseason.
With the win, the Lions continue to control their own destiny in the NFC. They are advancing to take on a Colts team that just returned Anthony Richardson into the starting quarterback role before a grueling final stretch filled with divisional games as well as a battle with the Buffalo Bills.