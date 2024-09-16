Grades: Lions Offense Self-Destructs
The Detroit Lions suffered a crushing loss Sunday to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In a game that saw the Lions double the Buccaneers' total yards and win time of possession by nearly eight minutes, they ultimately could not make enough plays to hold serve and win at home in a Divisional Round rematch.
Here are grades for each position group based on performance in the Lions' 20-16 loss to the Buccaneers.
Quarterback: C-
Jared Goff was held without a touchdown pass in Sunday's game, the first time that's happened since Week 7 of last year when Detroit was beaten soundly by Baltimore. He threw two interceptions and avoided trouble on multiple other throws.
It wasn't all bad for Goff, though. He hit Jameson Williams on a well-placed over the shoulder deep ball one snap after throwing his first interception. The first of his two picks can be attributed to an apparent missed pass interference call on the defender covering Williams.
However, Goff struggled when the offense needed momentum the most. His second interception came at a crushing time, as he was picked off inside the opposing 10-yard line. The Lions came up empty on each of their final three drives.
After the interception, the Lions turned it over on downs when Goff threw short of the sticks, and then again to end the game when he threw short intended for Tom Kennedy. He finished 34-of-55 for 307 yards, but the turnovers and ill-timed throws will ultimately haunt the Lions as they came up short.
Running back: B+
The Lions' run game sputtered at points early, but Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery each found a groove in the second half. In a surprising twist, Montgomery was featured more as a receiver while Gibbs handled the higher share of carries.
Gibbs went over 100 yards combined between his rushing and receiving totals, notching 84 yards on the ground. He had a pivotal fourth-down conversion on a clever sweep play in the fourth quarter. Montgomery, meanwhile, had the Lions' lone touchdown.
Wide receiver: B+
St. Brown again proved he's capable of bouncing back, as he rebounded from last week's quiet showing with 11 catches for 119 yards. He took some big hits, though, and left the game on the final drive with an injury that Campbell didn't believe would be long term.
Jameson Williams ignited Ford Field with his big 50-yard catch in the first quarter and finished with 79 receiving yards on five catches. He also rushed for 15 yards on an end-around and was one of the key blockers on Gibbs' fourth down conversion.
Kalif Raymond made multiple catches in the fourth quarter during the Lions' final series, finishing with three grabs for 27 yards. Tim Patrick also showcased his physicality in his debut, hauling in two catches for 12 yards and shrugging off a defender at the end of one of his runs.
Tight end: B
Sam LaPorta was a non-factor for much of the afternoon, finishing with just two catches. On an afternoon where the Lions struggled in the red zone, it was puzzling at times to see the tight end not be more of a factor.
Brock Wright did not get a target, but was one of the key components along with Williams on Gibbs' big fourth down run in the fourth quarter.
Offensive line: B+
The Lions did not allow a sack in Sunday's game, but the group was not quite perfect. Goff's second interception was the result of a pressure that appeared to be allowed by the right side of the interior, and the pick came one play after Frank Ragnow was called for holding. In total, they allowed 10 quarterback hits.
In the ground game, the unit put together a largely solid effort. There were negative runs mixed in, but the group averaged 5.1 yards per carry. Penei Sewell had a nice block to clear Montgomery's touchdown run.
Defensive line: A-
Aidan Hutchinson was the star on Sunday, with 4.5 sacks. Three of those sacks came in the first quarter, as he had a takedown on each of Tampa Bay's first three series. Hutchinson had four solo sacks and split one with Levi Onwuzurike.
With Marcus Davenport out due to injury, the Lions gave Onwuzurike the start at defensive end opposite Hutchinson. Onwuzurike had four total tackles, and his combined sack with Hutchinson forced Baker Mayfield to fumble.
Alim McNeill was the first one through the line on an eventual tackle for loss by Jack Campbell, and recorded a tackle for loss of his own. DJ Reader had an assisted tackle in his Lions debut.
Linebackers: B
The Lions lost a captain on their defense when Alex Anzalone suffered a brain injury in what was an instance of friendly fire, as he took a hit to the head from teammate Derrick Barnes. Anzalone finished with four tackles and his status for next week is uncertain as Campbell did not provide an update.
Jack Campbell tied for a team-high with six tackles, two of which were for loss. Derrick Barnes played both as a linebacker and on the edge as a walked-up SAM backer, making an impact with five tackles and a key pass deflection that forced a punt and got the ball back to the offense for its final drive.
Malcolm Rodriguez once again played a role, splitting snaps with Campbell and making two tackles. However, he missed an opportunity on a Mayfield scramble one play before the Buccaneers' passer rushed in for what was the game-winning score.
Secondary: B
After a pair of near interceptions last week, Brian Branch provided a spark defensively with his first interception of the year. It was a leaping effort near the end of the first half. He also had a key pass deflection in the end zone that would help hold Tampa to a field goal on its first possession.
Terrion Arnold was penalized twice for the second consecutive game, including a pass interference on the first series. He left the game briefly with a finger injury, but quickly returned. After Ennis Rakestraw suffered an injury in warmups, Kindle Vildor was the one who stepped in when Arnold exited.
Amik Robertson got a bad read on a fake bubble screen, as he bit hard on the fake with Chris Godwin running free behind him for Tampa Bay's first touchdown. It was a solid effort to keep Mike Evans under wraps, as he had just three catches, but Chris Godwin picked up the slack with a 117-yard effort.
Special teams: B+
The Lions successfully converted their first fake punt of the season, as Jack Fox delivered a 17-yard pass to rookie running back Sione Vaki. Fox also had a solid day, dropping both of his punts inside the 20 including one at the 9-yard line in the fourth quarter.
Jake Bates remained perfect on the year with three makes, as he hit from 22, 35 and 32 yards out. All of his kickoffs went for touchbacks as the Lions continue to work on the side of caution with the league's new kickoff.
There was the costly gaffe at the end of the first half. However, that indecision is largely a reflection of the coaching staff.
Coaching: D
As mentioned above, the mismanagement at the end of the first half proved extremely costly. With the Lions in position for a field goal attempt at the very least at the end of the quarter, the Lions elected to throw a short pass over the middle.
When St. Brown was tackled in bounds, Goff hustled the offense to the line in an effort to spike the ball and stop the clock. However, Campbell had already sent the field goal team on and the result was a penalty for having too many men on the field.
Campbell took full responsibility for the error, but it was devastating nonetheless. In a game the Lions lost by four points, adding three at the end of the first half would've drastically altered the team's approach to its final fourth quarter drives.
The offense struggled mightily in the red zone, as Ben Johnson's play-calling did little to keep the opposition off guard. On the final series, the Lions did not attempt a single pass into the end zone despite needing to score.
Defensively, Aaron Glenn dialed up strong pressures throughout. The result was five sacks for the group, and they could've had more had they not failed to wrestle down Mayfield on multiple occasions.
Campbell's admission of responsibility points to one of the reasons why he's so beloved in the locker room, but the untimely mistake has consequences. It sets up an interesting week as the team looks to bounce back.