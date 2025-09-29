Grades: Lions Overcome Sluggish Start, Dominate Browns
The Detroit Lions made it three-straight wins with a defeat of the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Detroit overcame some sluggish spells offensively with a strong defensive performance against a struggling Browns offense. As a result, they were able to hold serve for most of the afternoon in a 34-10 win.
Here are grades for each position group based on performance in the Lions' Week 4 win.
Quarterbacks: B-
The offense was spotty for most of the afternoon, though they certainly had their moments. Goff was efficient in spurts, and hit Amon-Ra St. Brown who was wide open on two separate occasions for a touchdown.
However, the rest of his day was up and down. He struggled to link up with wide receiver Jameson Williams, though the wideout had multiple drops on well-thrown passes. Goff also threw his interception since the season opener when he misread the coverage and overthrew Williams.
Running backs: B
Jahmyr Gibbs averaged six yards per carry on 15 attempts, totaling 91 yards and a touchdown in the process. His score was the first of the day for the Lions, and he displayed nifty footwork on the short scamper.
David Montgomery was held in check, toting the rock nine times for just 12 yards after a big performance last week. Jacob Saylors also got his first taste of action on the ground, carrying the ball twice for 11 yards in the second half.
Wide receivers: B
Amon-Ra St. Brown once again stood tall in the passing game, catching seven passes for 70 yards. He caught two touchdowns, with the first coming on a well-designed concept in the red zone with Isaac TeSlaa clearing out the defender assigned to covering the All-Pro.
Jameson Williams was sluggish. He caught two passes for 40 yards, including a 27-yarder on the team's first possession, but the deep connection between he and Goff was simply off. Williams had two drops on the afternoon.
Kalif Raymond made a huge impact in the return game and added two catches for 13 yards. TeSlaa did not have a catch, but contributed in the run game as a blocker.
Tight ends: B
Sam LaPorta had three catches for 39 yards, including a 27-yard grab in the second quarter. However, he did have some struggles blocking perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Myles Garrett.
Detroit did have some plays where LaPorta was singled up against Garrett, and those reps didn't always favor the tight end. Brock Wright and Ross Dwelly also saw limited action, but did not get targets.
Offensive line: A-
The Lions set a franchise record by not allowing a sack in a third-straight game. It was not an easy task Sunday, as Garrett headlines a tough Browns defensive line. However, Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell were up for the task.
Detroit's grade was slightly hindered by the penalties that it took on. Decker and Christian Mahogany both had false starts, and rookie Tate Ratledge was whistled for holding. All in all, however, it was a mostly solid day for the Lions' front five.
Defensive line: A
Detroit's defensive line anchored an overall solid performance from Kelvin Sheppard's group. Aidan Hutchinson was dominant with two sacks, four quarterback hits and a forced fumble. The talented pass-rusher had another sack and forced fumble that was negated by a defensive holding penalty.
DJ Reader and Roy Lopez each had three tackles, with Reader also registering a quarterback hit. Pat O'Connor and Tyler Lacy also notched quarterback hits.
Linebackers: A
Detroit's linebacking corps had another solid day, headlined by the efforts of Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes and Alex Anzalone. Campbell had 11 combined tackles, including seven solos and a tackle for loss.
Barnes added seven tackles, while Anzalone had six including a sack and a pass defensed. Trevor Nowaske had a tackle and recovered the fumble forced by Hutchinson.
Secondary: B+
The Lions' secondary did a mostly solid job on the Browns' wide receivers, thanks in part to the strong performance by the defensive line. Kerby Joseph and D.J. Reed both picked off Joe Flacco, and limited the veteran to 184 passing yards.
Reed had a big day before leaving with an injury, notching three passes defensed along with the interception. Safety Brian Branch also had three passes defensed, as both he and Amik Robertson had chances to pick off passes.
What docked the Lions' grade from an A to a B+ are the penalties. Terrion Arnold was whistled for defensive holding twice, as was Branch. Had the unit played a more clean game, it would've aced this week's test.
Special teams: A
It was a big bounceback game for the Lions on special teams, as the penalty issues vanished and the units executed at a high level. Kalif Raymond returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Kicker Jake Bates was 2-for-2, including a 58-yard boot that tied a career-high. Jack Fox averaged 44.2 yards per attempt on five punts, all of which pinned the Browns inside their own 20-yard line.
Coaching: B
Dan Campbell continues to find new ways to motivate his team, as the group was ready to go after an emotional and gritty win over the Baltimore Ravens. Though the offense was hit-and-miss at times, the group did plenty to keep the Browns at bay.
John Morton made good on his comments about the Browns not seeing a run game like the Lions', as the team rushed for 109 yards on 29 total attempts, with two being kneel-downs.
Kelvin Sheppard had the defense set up for another big day, as the pass-rush looks to be in a good spot. Aidan Hutchinson has elevated his play in recent weeks, and the secondary did a strong job against veteran Joe Flacco.
The Lions will be tested once again next week with a third-straight AFC North opponent on the docket in the Cincinnati Bengals. Detroit won't face Joe Burrow, but the loaded array of wide receivers promises to be another nice test for the Lions.