Lions Fans React to Win Over Browns: 'Hutch Is An Alien'
The Detroit Lions handled business against Cleveland for their third-straight win, but the game was not without its concerns.
Detroit had multiple defensive backs suffer injuries in the win, and two cornerbacks did not return. Still, the Lions were able to dispatch of the Browns by a 34-10 margin.
Detroit sputtered offensively on its first possession, and the Browns answered with a lengthy drive to take the early lead. However, the Lions' offense responded with a touchdown drive capped off by a Jahmyr Gibbs 8-yard run.
Lions safety Kerby Joseph picked off Browns quarterback Joe Flacco, but the offense was forced to settle for a 48-yard field goal that Jake Bates connected on during the ensuing drive. Detroit got a second interception of Flacco later in the first half, as D.J. Reed made an exceptional diving effort.
Reed also reeled off a big return, putting the Lions inside the Browns 10-yard line. After being stopped on a pair of runs, the Lions punched it in on third down with a pass from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown.
With just seconds remaining in the first half, Bates made it 20 unanswered for the Lions by tying his career-long with a 58-yard field goal.
Both sides had sluggish showings in the third quarter. Cleveland got a field goal from Andre Szmyt to cut into the lead, but the kicker missed an opportunity to bring the team within one score with a miss later in the quarter.
Detroit was able to mount a drive in the final minutes of the third quarter, but a drop by Jameson Williams and a short run by Gibbs resulted in a turnover on downs forced by the Browns' defense deep in their own territory.
The Lions had a concerning injury occur, as cornerback D.J. Reed was carted off early in the fourth quarter after suffering a hamstring injury covering a pass intended for Jerry Jeudy. The veteran did not return, and after the game head coach Dan Campbell said he does not expect Reed to play next week.
Despite the injury, the Lions were able to finish the game in a strong fashion with two fourth quarter touchdowns. Kalif Raymond returned a punt 65 yards for a score, and Goff hit St. Brown for a second time to cap off the scoring.
Aidan Hutchinson also had a big day for the Lions' defense, as he produced two sacks, a forced fumble and four total quarterback hits. Linebacker Alex Anzalone produced another sack for Detroit's defense.
While the injuries are a major cause for concern within the fan base, there is also optimism with the team having won three games in a row in impressive fashion ahead of next week's battle with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Here is a sample of the online reaction to the Lions' 34-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.