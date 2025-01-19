Lions' Season Heartbreakingly Ends, Upset by Commanders, 45-31
The Detroit Lions failed to earn the opportunity to host another playoff game at Ford Field.
Following a regular season that saw Dan Campbell's squad earn 15 wins, the No. 1 seed in the NFC took the field in front of a supportive home crowd, excited to cheer on one of the most popular teams in the National Football League.
"It's amazing. My wife and I, we spent the last three or four games downtown. We got here early, especially for these night games just to be around the people in Detroit," former Lions wideout Calvin Johnson told FOX 2 Detroit. "We've seen the depths from which they've come. We've been here 18 years now. So, to see where it was and where it is now, where this team is now, it's a great place. It's bringing in energy to Detroit."
The Washington Commanders were led by a rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels, who exceeded expectations in his first season in the league.
One of the primary goals for Detroit's defense was doing anything possible to remained disciplined against Daniels.
Another injury, this time to cornerback Amik Robertson, significantly impacted Detroit's defense and its ability to accomplish its goals against a rising superstar.
Too many errors and a disappointing performance by Jared Goff abruptly ended Detroit's dream season. After 60 minutes of action, Detroit failed to advance to its second consecutive NFC Championship Game.
Here are several takeaways from the Lions' 45-31 loss to the Commanders.
Lions' defense makes key stop after Robertson injury
Detroit's offense took the field field after the Commanders won the opening coin toss.
A loss of five yards rushing the football derailed Detroit's first offensive drive, as Jared Goff could not connect with Tim Patrick on third down. David Montgomery, who earned a loud ovation during pregame introductions, started the game in the backfield.
The Commanders' offense got into rhythm quickly, and moved the football on its first possession.
Unfortunately for Detroit, Robertson, who was praised for his efforts against the Vikings, went straight to the locker room after suffering an elbow injury on the second defensive play of the game.
Detroit's defense held firm on fourth-and-1, stuffing the Commanders' attempt to extend their drive.
Lions find big gains on second offensive drive
Detroit's offense took advantage of the momentum gained from an early defensive stop.
Jameson Williams was on the receiving end of a 19-yard reception. Jahmyr Gibbs was in the backfield to start the drive, and was able to burst ahead for a 15-yard rush.
Gibbs capped off a six-play, 71-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown scamper.
On Detroit's second drive, the former first-round pick secured 25 rushing yards and 23 receiving yards.
Live Blog: Follow Lions Divisional Round Matchup Against Commanders
Commanders capitalize on multiple Lions turnovers
Detroit's offense was taking advantage of Gibbs' ability to find open creases. On Detroit's third offensive possession, Gibbs recorded another explosive rushing gain of 33 yards.
Unfortunately, Goff coughed up the football in the red zone, after being hit by defensive end Dorance Armstrong. The football was recovered by linebacker Frankie Luvu.
Wide receiver Dyami Brown got his team into the red zone, after Daniels found him for a 42-yard reception that set up the Commanders at the 16-yard line.
Daniels led the Commanders on their first touchdown drive of the game early in the second quarter.
Washington took its first lead of the game, 10-7, after an 11-play, 78-yard drive, which was capped off by a Brian Robinson touchdown scamper.
Detroit's defense was challenged in the first half. Terry McLaurin took a Daniels pass, and scampered for a 58-yard touchdown that gave Washington a 17-14 lead.
Goff did not have one of his better halves of football.
A second turnover for the veteran signal-caller gave Washington a 10-point lead. Goff overthew Patrick, and was intercepted by safety Quan Martin. The talented safety returned it 40 yards for a pick-six, extending Washington's lead to 10, 24-14.
Sam LaPorta secures highlight-reel touchdown
With momentum on the side of the Commanders, Detroit's offense marched right down the field to retake the lead.
Goff was unable to connect on a deep pass attempt to Williams, but was able to record an explosive reception with the team's best wideout.
Amon-Ra St. Brown recorded a 34-yard reception that jump-started the drive.
The seven-play, 70-yard drive was capped off by a one-handed touchdown grab by tight end Sam LaPorta. On the throw, Goff was pressured, but still managed to get the pass off to the talented tight end. It gave Detroit a 14-10 lead.
Jameson Williams temporarily halts Commanders' momentum
After Goff took a big hit on the interception return, he was replaced under center by veteran Teddy Bridgewater. In his first snaps of the year after spending most of the season coaching high school football, Bridgewater led a touchdown drive.
Jameson Williams took an end-around 61 yards to the end zone, to bring Detroit back within three points. He high-stepped nearly 20 yards at the end of the play, and somersaulted into the end zone, giving a jolt to the Ford Field crowd.
That momentum was relatively short-lived, however. Washington drove down the field, and bumped its advantage back to 10 with a touchdown pass from Daniels to Zach Ertz.
Goff returned to the game for the final drive of the half, but it ended unceremoniously as he turned the ball over for the third time of the half with an interception. Mike Sainristil made the pick, intercepting a pass intended for Williams in the end zone.
Detroit was able to open the second half with nearly a 6:00 offensive drive that spanned 91 yards. St. Brown and Gibbs led the way, as Detroit trimmed the Commanders' lead to 31-28 midway through the third quarter. Gibbs scored his second touchdown of the game on an 8-yard scamper.
Jayden Daniels showcases poise, athleticism and outplays Goff
Entering Saturday's contest, Daniels' mobility was known to be a key factor in deciding games. However, the Lions struggled to bottle him up defensively, and he made them pay.
After the stop on Washington's first series of the second half and Detroit's touchdown, Daniels led the Commanders down the field in 15 plays. Washington converted two fourth-down attempts, one being a Daniels bootleg and the other coming after Detroit was flagged for having 12 men on the field.
Ultimately, the Commanders were able to boost their lead back to 10 points, with a 1-yard touchdown run by Brian Robinson.