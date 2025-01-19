Lions' Amik Robertson Scheduled for Surgery on Broken Arm
Less than two minutes into the Lions’ divisional-round playoff showdown with the Commanders, Detroit lost yet another valuable member of its defense.
This time it was cornerback Amik Robertson, who injured his elbow with 13:10 remaining in the first quarter. It also happened to be only the Commanders’ second offensive snap of the night.
Robertson suffered the injury while wrapping up Washington receiver Terry McLaurin on a second-down pass play. Unfortunately for Robertson, he collided with linebacker Jack Campbell while making the tackle.
The veteran defensive back, who was visibly emotional as he exited the field, failed to play another down Saturday night. He was eventually taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.
After the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that Robertson suffered a broken arm and will be undergoing surgery Sunday. Per a source, the cornerback is expected to need six-eight weeks to recover.
Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu also left the contest prematurely, exiting midway through the third quarter with a hamstring injury. He did not return for the game's final quarter.
With Robertson out, McLaurin proceeded to torment the Lions’ secondary, hauling in four of Jayden Daniels’ passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Dyami Brown led all Washington pass-catchers with six catches and 98 yards.
The Commanders will play the winner of the Rams-Eagles divisional-round postseason contest in next Sunday’s NFC Championship Game (3 p.m. EST).