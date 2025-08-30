Grading Lions' Initial 53-Man Roster
The Detroit Lions feel very confident about the construction of their 53-man roster heading into the start of the 2025 regular season.
In the fifth year of the Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes era, the Lions have assembled a group that they believe is capable of making noise deep into the playoffs. After last season's disappointing end, the Lions are eager to avenge that upset loss.
With the claiming of safety Thomas Harper off of waivers, the Lions' active roster is now at 53 players. Detroit's roster is at capacity heading into the regular season after the team kept only 50 players on cut day Tuesday.
Positions of strength
Clear strengths for the Lions' roster include their running back and linebacker room, along with quarterback Jared Goff. In Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, the Lions truly have one of the NFL's best backfield duos.
Additionally, Craig Reynolds is a veteran who can help out in a pinch, while Sione Vaki is a developing player who has some upside and the potential to be impactful.
Meanwhile the Lions have several linebackers that they should feel good about. Along with their starters Alex Anzalone, Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes, there are multiple depth players who are capable of handling big roles. This group includes Zach Cunningham, Trevor Nowaske and Grant Stuard.
Kyle Allen looked the part of a solid backup during camp, which led to the Lions parting ways with Hendon Hooker. As a result, the two quarterbacks on roster are both veterans, and Allen has experience if he's ever needed to fill in for Goff.
The tight end position also has two established players at the top of their depth chart in Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright. Shane Zylstra won the third spot, and he has experience that will help the offense in a variety of ways.
At cornerback, the Lions have the potential to be much improved from a year ago against the pass. D.J. Reed, this year's big free-agent signing, and Amik Robertson are both smaller cornerbacks who play well above their size.
Terrion Arnold, last year's first-round pick, has looked ready to make a jump in his second NFL season. Additionally, the team has two veterans who have versatility and can step in and contribute in Avonte Maddox and Rock Ya-Sin.
On the interior defensive line, the Lions appear to be in a good place, even with Alim McNeill starting the year on the PUP list. DJ Reader and Roy Lopez will anchor the line as nose tackles, while Mekhi Wingo, Pat O'Connor and Tyleik Williams give them a solid defensive tackle rotation.
Positions with questions
Two areas where the depth is somewhat in question are the offensive line and wide receiver groups. There is potential for both areas to be very solid, but the team is relying on young players at each spot.
On the offensive line, the Lions were upended with the retirement of center Frank Ragnow. Detroit added two rookies in this year's draft, including projected starting right guard Tate Ratledge in the second round.
The Lions appear set on shuffling Graham Glasgow from guard to center, and will have two players with a combined one season of experience starting at the guard positions in Ratledge and Christian Mahogany. If both players live up to their billing, the Lions' offensive line has the potential to be set for a long time.
Detroit's wide receiver room is in somewhat of a similar position, as there are established options at the top of the depth chart, but two rookies could wind up playing significant roles for the team.
One of the biggest moves in recent days was the team's trading of Tim Patrick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, which opens up the third wide receiver role for rookie Isaac TeSlaa. The Michigan native had an exceptional preseason, and earned the opportunity for a big role right away.
The defensive end and safety positions are both areas in which the Lions have strong talent at the top of their depth chart, but questions further down the board.
Aidan Hutchinson is one of the NFL's elite young edge rushers, and if this year's camp is any indication, he won't miss a beat after last year's season-ending injury. Marcus Davenport also has the potential to be very impactful if he can stay healthy.
At safety, the Lions have an elite duo in Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph. The two are both proven in their ability to defend both the run and pass, with Branch being all over the field and Joseph leading the league in interceptions last year.
However, the team kept just those two as true safeties before adding two options after cuts. Daniel Thomas is a veteran who has done most of his work on special teams, while Thomas Harper flashed some potential for the Raiders last year as an undrafted free agent.
Overall, the Lions have solid depth across the board. In their quest for a Super Bowl, there are young players that will need to step up. As a result, the Lions' roster comes up short of an A, but is still in an overall good place heading into the 2025 season.
Final grade: B