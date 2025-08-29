Lions Believe Pass-Rush Ability of Rookie DT Is 'Underrated'
The Detroit Lions are expected to have a defense that is even more aggressive than the unit ran by former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
First-round pick Tyleik Williams was selected to maintain the defenses strength stopping the run.
Dan Campbell has often stated a team that cannot stop the run is oftentimes facing an uphill climb when it comes to winning many NFL games. In the past couple of season's, Detroit has been stout in the trenches and among the best teams at pressuring the quarterback and stopping the run.
Speaking at the team's season preview media session, assistant general manager Ray Agnew expressed Williams ability to rush the passer is underrated. The team has been impressed early with the former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman's ability to push the pocket and to get after the quarterback.
“I think his pass rush ability is underrated, in my opinion. He can push the pocket with power, but I think the guy also has some quickness to him too, also," said Agnew. "And he’s learning, man, you’re going against NFL offensive lineman rather than college offensive lineman, but I think he has a chance to be a good pass rusher.”
Williams playing alongside veteran DJ Reader with defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport should give new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard a solid base defense.
Also, Alim McNeill is expected to return at some point prior to the conclusion of the season.
More: Four Free Agents Detroit Lions Could Target After First Roster Cuts
New additions to the defensive line
Agnew also commented on what the personnel department saw in the team's two additions claimed from the league's waiver wire.
Detroit was awarded both defensive lineman Tyler Lacy and Lions edge rusher Tyrus Wheat.
"What we like about both of them, they’re both good depth players. Lacy, man, he’s a physical run player. He’s going to push the pocket with power, but he’ll bring an element that we need right now. And then Tyrus, he’s got some edge-rush ability, he’ll be a good depth at the defensive end position and help out in pass rush and run play," said Agnew. "But both of those guys are really good guys, man, they fit the culture here, they fit what we do. They play the game the way we play the game, so I’m excited about both of them and we’re fortunate to get them.”
More from Detroit Lions OnSI