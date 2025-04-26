Grading Lions' Selection of Offensive Lineman Miles Frazier
The Detroit Lions continued to beef up the interior of their offensive line to kick off Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Specifically, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes executed a draft-day trade with the New England Patriots to move back into the fifth round, selecting LSU offensive lineman Miles Frazier at No. 171 overall. In exchange, the Lions parted with both a sixth-round pick (No. 182) and a seventh-rounder (No. 228).
According to the OverTheCap trade value chart, the Lions surrendered 612 value points while getting 394 value points in return from the Patriots.
During the pre-draft cycle, Frazier had frequently been projected to go off the board in the fourth round. So, the Lions did well from a value perspective in selecting the LSU product a round later.
Frazier, a mammoth-sized lineman (6-foot-6, 317 pounds), should compete for reps at right and left guard in 2025. Tate Ratledge, Detroit's 2025 second-round pick, veteran Graham Glasgow and Christian Mahogany, a sixth-round pick last year, should also be in the mix for snaps at the aforementioned guard spots.
Frazier plays a physical brand of football, and packs a powerful punch with some seriously strong hands. Additionally, he possesses a satisfactory degree of both length and foot quickness, which should aid his chances of being a starter at the next level.
The former LSU guard projects to be especially proficient as a pass-protector. In his final season with the Tigers, he permitted zero sacks on 579 pass-blocking snaps (most of which came at right guard). And for his efforts, he earned an 88.0 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.
As The Draft Network’s Daniel Harms pens, “Overall, Frazier plays with the right mentality and physicality, which is helped in the phone booth at guard. He’s a guard-only prospect with many tools to succeed at the next level in a power-run scheme offense.”
I'm a fan of the Lions’ pick of Frazier, and believe it was a strong value play for Holmes & Co. It's why I give the organization a “B” for its selection of the physically-imposing lineman.