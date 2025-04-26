Lions Trade Up, Select OL Miles Frazier in Fifth Round
The Detroit Lions began Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft with five draft selections overall. With two picks in the sixth-round and three in the seventh, it could be assumed the scouting department was comfortable with their evaluations and prospect rankings.
After targeting a defensive tackle, offensive lineman and wide receiver, Detroit decided to trade up again to pick No. 171 to select guard Miles Frazier out of LSU.
Detroit dealt with New England and parted ways with picks No. 182 and No. 228 to move up 11 spots.
Frazier was considered to be a top-100 prospect by several pundits, including NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.
According to NFL draft analyst Lance Zeirlein, "Four-year starter who classifies as a physical short-area guard with satisfactory height, weight and length. Frazier has knock-back pop and is capable of mauling in tight spaces. His short pulls and lead blocks around the end are solid. Difficulties with reach blocks and second-level cut-offs on stretch plays could cause zone teams to scratch him. He possesses adequate range and foot quickness in protection and is fairly clear-eyed to recognize gaming fronts. His hand placement is average and he’s tight in his knees, which could be a concern for his anchor. Frazier has things to clean up but carries pro measurables and a play demeanor that gives him a shot to become a starter."
The Lions began the draft by selecting Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams with the 28th overall pick. Holmes told reporters that he entertained the possibility of trading back, but ultimately elected to stay in place and make the pick.
Holmes was active on the draft's second day, completing a pair of trades to move up in the draft. First, he traded up three spots with the Denver Broncos to acquire Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge.
Then, he traded the 102nd overall pick along with a pair of 2026 third-round picks to the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 70th overall pick, the 182nd overall pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick. With that pick, the Lions drafted Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.
Barring any trades, Detroit will next have the 196th pick (sixth-round).
Lions 2025 Draft Selections
Round 1, pick 28: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
Round 2, pick 57: Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia
Round 3, pick 70: Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas
Round 5, pick 171: Miles Frazier, OL, LSU.
Remaining Picks
Round 6, pick 196
Round 7, pick 230
Round 7, pick 244