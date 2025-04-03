Grading Latest Detroit Lions Trey Hendrickson Trade Proposal
The Detroit Lions would benefit greatly from the addition of a second elite pass-rusher, and this could be what puts them over the top in their chase for a Lombardi Trophy.
It's no secret that the EDGE position is one of the game's most valuable, and as a result the price to acquire one via free agency or a trade is expensive. In fact, Lions general manager Brad Holmes has spoken candidly about the difficulties the team had trying to acquire one before finally landing Za'Darius Smith at last year's trade deadline.
One of the league's top options at the position is Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals, and he recently requested a trade ahead of the final year of his contract. After back-to-back seasons with 17 sacks, Hendrickson is in line for a massive extension after the EDGE market was set by Myles Garrett landing a deal worth $40 million annually.
Because the Bengals have already handed out hefty extensions to Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase this offseason, it's worth questioning whether or not the team can afford to keep Hendrickson for the long-term future. As a result, a team like the Lions could be one of the suitors to make a deal to acquire Hendrickson.
In a recent piece exploring trades for each team's first-round pick, ESPN's Bill Barnwell proposed a trade for the Lions to acquire Hendrickson. In the deal, the Lions send their 28th overall pick and their fourth-round pick to the Bengals in exchange for Hendrickson and the Bengals' second-round pick, which is the 49th overall selection.
"The time for action is now. Outside of a hole at right guard, the Lions' only glaring weakness is at edge rusher across from Aidan Hutchinson," Barnwell wrote. "Marcus Davenport is back, but he was limited to six games between 2023 and 2024 because of injuries. Hutchinson is recovering from a fractured leg, so it will be asking a lot of him to immediately return to his premier form in 2025. The Lions also have Hutchinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch on rookie deals, giving them a window to go after an expensive addition."
On the surface, this deal would be a home run for the Lions. They could get one of the most productive pass-rushers and pair him with Aidan Hutchinson, giving the defense arguably the league's best duo of players at their position.
In addition to an elite pass-rusher, the Lions would add a pick in the middle of the second round, and in a draft filled with depth at plenty of key positions, they could still wind up adding a very valuable player.
Additionally, Hendrickson would likely provide more instant impact than any player the Lions could select with the 28th overall pick.
Losing the first-round pick would be tough for a team that has focused on drafting and developing it's own talent. However, by only having to part with this year's first, the Lions would maintain their capital for later years. Additionally, the fourth-round pick is a worthy add-on to acquire a player like Hendrickson.
Because the team is so heavily emphasizing drafting and developing, it is difficult to see them ultimately making a deal for Hendrickson. He's due for a big new deal, and with Hutchinson among the Lions' own players up for an extension Detroit may not want to spend valuable cap resources on a big contract to a player it acquired via trade.
However, if the terms proposed by Barnwell are enough to acquire the talented defender, then Holmes should absolutely make the move.
Grade: A