Lions GM: Ennis Rakestraw Was Not Healthy Enough to Rely on Yet

Detroit Lions need to see what Ennis Rakestraw can bring to the table in 2025

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (15) tackles Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11)
Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (15) tackles Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions did not have enough film to make a thorough assessment of rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw in his first season in Motown.

Detroit's 2024 second-round pick had an injury-plagued rookie season that limited him to eight games and only four solo tackles.

The former Missouri Tigers defensive back saw time on special teams units as well. Now, after dealing with those injuries, he's looking forward to proving his abilities once again in 2025.

"This just brings me back to my roots of everybody doubting me and not believing that a kid from West Dallas can do this," Rakestraw said during his end-of-season press conference. "So I'm just appreciative that they gave me my fire back. I'll use it in the offseason. I'll be better, I promise."

As a result, Detroit looked to the free agency market to sign veteran cornerback D.J. Reed to a three-year, $48 million contract when Carlton Davis departed.

General manager Brad Holmes expressed at the league meetings the team was still excited about Rakestraw's potential, but the coaching staff did not have enough yet to ascertain if he could be the team's No. 2 cornerback.

“I knew that we had to be in that corner market,” Holmes expressed. “That’s not anything against Rakestraw. We’re still excited about Rakestraw, but unfortunately, he had injuries, and he wasn’t healthy enough to provide us a little bit more clarity in terms of where he was gonna be. So, I didn’t think it was going to be rational for us to depend on him.

Hamstring injuries limited Rakestraw to 46 defensive snaps. Detroit's coaching staff is confident he will use the offseason to get himself into even better shape physically and will be ready to compete for playing time during offseason workouts and training camp.

Holmes noted, “I know how Rakestraw’s wired and this is going to fuel him to be ready and compete."

